Journalist Dean Jones has shared an update on Tottenham Hotspur's links to Leicester City star James Maddison, contrary to reports.

What's the latest on Maddison to Spurs?

The 26-year-old has been very heavily linked with a move to Spurs in the last fortnight with suggestions made that chairman Daniel Levy is personally determined to land him. Indeed, regardless of who their next manager is, there have been reports of Tottenham being very eager to sign Maddison.

The Englishman has entered Levy's sights as the summer transfer window slowly approaches, and with the help of new Chief Football Officer Scott Munn, Spurs could seemingly turn their attention to transfers alongside their hunt for Antonio Conte's replacement.

Mauricio Pochettino, Luis Enrique, Julian Nagelsmann, Zinedine Zidane and even Brendan Rodgers are just five free-agent managers who have been linked with the vacant post with reports hinting any one of them could have Maddison at their disposal if they take the Spurs job.

Indeed, reporter Craig Hope of The Daily Mail even claimed that Spurs seem set to beat close competitors Newcastle United in the race to sign Maddison this summer. Meanwhile, Football Insider stated recently that the Lilywhites are in pole position.

However, in stark contrast to these claims, reporter Jones has shared an update to GiveMeSport.

The journalist, calling the aforementioned reports of Maddison closing in on Spurs 'strange', says the Premier League top four hopefuls may actually find it difficult to lure the midfielder.

When asked about Tottenham being favourites for the player, Jones explained:

"I find it strange. I think it's jumping the gun a little bit to say Spurs are the favourites to sign Maddison. They don't currently have a manager, they don't currently have an identity, they don't have any promise of Champions League football. "In the background, Newcastle are still interested and from what we can see right now, they have a better foundation for the project they're building and the ambitions that they have in the coming years."

Should Spurs go all out for Maddison?

The creator is a real force to be reckoned with and could upgrade Spurs' attacking options to no end, especially since Tottenham have arguably been lacking a central midfield attacking star since Christian Eriksen's departure in 2020.

As per WhoScored, Maddison has averaged the highest rate of shots at goal and key passes made per 90 for Leicester this season - standing out as their shining light and best-performing player.

Leicester also apparently value him at around £50 million, which is debatably a worthy price given he has top-flight pedigree and is homegrown.

While Spurs may not be in pole position as previously suggested, Levy still needs to push the boat out for Maddison's signature.