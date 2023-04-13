Reliable newspaper The Times has now backed Tottenham Hotspur's interest in Feyenoord boss Arne Slot, with Spurs "keen" on his appointment.

Who could Spurs hire to succeed Conte?

Chairman Daniel Levy has commenced his search for a new Lilywhites manager after parting ways with former boss Antonio Conte, and the club chief's next move will be a crucial one.

The north Londoners will be desperate to avoid a long-winded and drawn-out managerial search, which was the case in 2021 after they sacked Jose Mourinho. Indeed, it took a quite ridiculous 72 days for Levy to find his successor for Mourinho in ex-Wolves boss Nuno Espirito Santo.

The Portuguese lasted less than five months before being dismissed, prompting Spurs to turn to Conte before, eventually, Tottenham manage to find themselves in the same position yet again.

Mauricio Pochettino, Julian Nagelsmann, Luis Enrique and Zinedine Zidane arguably stand out as the most elite names to have been linked with the job. The likes of Graham Potter and Brendan Rodgers have also been mentioned as potential free-agent options.

Meanwhile, the likes of Oliver Glasner (Wolfsburg), Vincent Kompany (Burnley) and Slot appear as the in-work candidates attracting most of Spurs' attention.

Now, as per The Times, it appears Tottenham are certainly interested in a move for Slot with the prestigious news outlet backing their links. They claim Spurs, alongside West Ham and Crystal Palace, are 'keen' on appointing the 44-year-old.

It's added that Slot has already rejected another Premier League job, specifically when Leeds United came calling in their previous search for Jesse Marsch's replacement.

Tottenham and Levy apparently want a 'young, progressive coach' to replace Conte and Slot fits that mould - especially since he prefers a possession-based, attack-minded style which has earned him comparisons to Marcelo Bielsa.

What could Slot bring to Spurs?

Barring the aforementioned credentials, Slot is garnering quite the reputation in his home country as he attempts to clinch the Eredivisie title with Feyenoord.

He's arguably unlucky not to already have more silverware on his CV, having reached the UEFA Europa Conference League final last year only to taste defeat.

Slot, however, is now truly on the verge of winning a first-ever league title, with his imperious Feyenoord side losing just once in the league all season.

Even before this campaign, journalists like Karan Tejwani heralded the tactician's 'impressive' job at Feyenoord and called him 'one of the best coaches in the Netherlands'.

The prospect of managing in England could well tempt the exciting coach, but after this update, it's not just Tottenham who are circling.