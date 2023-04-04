Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy is now thought to be personally targeting Leicester City star James Maddison, regardless of their next manager.

Who do Spurs want to sign this summer?

The north London club is currently in chaos, having just parted ways with former boss Antonio Conte during the international break, not to mention all the controversy surrounding sporting director Fabio Paratici.

Pending a hearing on April 19, Paratici has stepped away from his duties as managing director until hearing the result of his FIGC appeal in court. The Italian has been slapped with a worldwide ban after his alleged involvement in Juventus' latest financial scandal, leaving Spurs without a manager or sporting director at this moment.

In terms of their manager search, there have been many names like Mauricio Pochettino, Luis Enrique, Julian Nagelsmann and even Zinedine Zidane mentioned as out-of-work candidates. Tottenham have also apparently been keeping watch of former club chief Ramon Planes as a possible replacement for Paratici.

Amid all of this, Spurs and Levy must also think of the incoming summer transfer window, with a defender and attacking midfield player thought to be high on their agenda. Maddison has been billed as a target for the latter position, and it is now rumoured that Levy is taking matters into his own hands.

According to The Daily Mail, Spurs' chairman is eager to bring Maddison to north London and could attempt to do so regardless of whom their next manager will be. The England international is apparently highly thought of at Spurs, with club legend Glenn Hoddle also long being an advocate of the player.

Should Spurs sign Maddison?

Maddison could be a fantastic signing for Spurs and real creative force, something which has arguably been missing since Christian Eriksen's departure in January 2020.

As per WhoScored, the 26-year-old is by far Leicester's most influential player - registering a brilliant 15 goal contributions (nine goals, six assists) in 20 league starts so far this Premier League campaign.

Maddison also stands out as their best performer overall, averaging both the Foxes' best rate of attempts at goal per 90 and successful key passes in the final third (WhoScored).

Ex-West Ham star David Connolly, speaking to talkSPORT, also claimed he has been 'absolutely magnificent' at the King Power Stadium in recent seasons.

One major obstacle for Levy is Maddison's reported £60-£70 million asking price but all the signs suggest he could be worth it.