Tottenham have been named as one of the sides interested in Chelsea and England midfielder Mason Mount this summer, having monitored him for a while.

Will Mount leave Chelsea this summer?

The future of the 24-year-old has been a major talking point of late, with a possible exit from Stamford Bridge looking more possible by the week. He has struggled to find his best form this season, scoring just three goals in 23 Premier League appearances, and he has invariably found himself on the substitutes' bench of late.

Mount is also out of contract at Chelsea at the end of the next season, meaning this summer will realistically be the last chance for them to receive a big transfer fee for his services. The England man has been linked with a move to numerous top Premier League clubs, with Liverpool arguably the favourites to snap him up, but Spurs have also been tipped to make a move for him.

A new update regarding his form has now emerged, as talk surrounding the midfielder's future refuses to go away.

Could Spurs seal signing of Mount?

According to The Athletic, when it comes to Mount, Spurs "have been monitoring his situation since last summer", as they look to beat others to his signature. He is described as "coveted" in the report, however, with Manchester United, Manchester City, Newcastle United, Arsenal and the Lilywhites all mentioned as 'interested' parties.

Liverpool are again mentioned as being "in the strongest position when it comes to pursuing Mount’s signature" but it could yet be a fierce race to sign him, should he fail to agree a contract extension at Chelsea.

While the 36-cap and five-goal England international has clearly not been at his best this season, he remains a top-class footballer who has been hailed as "unbelievable" by former Blues favourite Joe Cole. He could be a superb signing by Spurs, considering his best years are still ahead of him, he can play in several positions and he has already racked up 33 goals and 37 assists in a Chelsea shirt.

The one clear drawback is the rivalry that exists between the two London clubs, with Mount himself potentially not wanting to ruin his reputation with Blues supporters by joining arguably their biggest adversaries. He is also apparently set to cost £70 million. For that reason, it is difficult to see a move happening, although if Spurs were to bring in a manager with the pedigree of Julian Nagelsmann, for example, the Englishman's head could be turned.