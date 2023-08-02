Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou personally wants to sign Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku as a potential replacement for Harry Kane.

Who will Spurs sign?

The north Londoners are having to contemplate life without Kane as he enters the final year of his Spurs contract, giving chairman Daniel Levy a major headache to resolve.

Tottenham risk losing their talisman for nothing next year, which would come as an almighty blow if Kane doesn't put pen to paper on fresh terms.

Postecoglou, speaking to the press recently, admitted it is a distraction from his preparations at Spurs and wants the saga resolved quickly.

“Fair to say I am not relaxed about it," said the Tottenham boss.

“It’s not something you go: ‘Ah, well, you know if it does or doesn’t happen!’ I mean it’s a very important part of this football club, not just the team, but the football club.

“So, you’ve got to deal with it, and I think, for everyone concerned, we don’t want to be doing it for too long. I don’t think that is good for anyone. I don’t think it is good for Harry, I don’t think it is good for the club, because as laser focused as we want to be, you end up sort of repeating yourself along the way."

As a result of Kane's possible exit, with Bayern Munich desperately attempting to sign him for manager Thomas Tuchel, Spurs have been linked with potential successors.

Randal Kolo Muani, who starred for Eintracht Frankfurt last season, has been mentioned as possible Tottenham targets while Gent striker Gift Orban is another under consideration.

Now, according to Football Transfers and journalist Steve Kay, it appears Lukaku has come into the frame.

The Belgian spent last season on loan at Inter Milan, and with his Chelsea future in doubt, Spurs boss Postecoglou personally wants to bring him in on loan if Kane departs.

Lukaku wants to leave Chelsea this summer and is searching for a lucrative five-year deal worth a staggering £400,000-per-week.

Spurs, for their part, aren't entertaining such demands and would only be willing to table £300,000-per-week, for a one-season loan without the option to buy.

Postecoglou, though, feels Lukaku is the right kind of profile to step into Kane's shoes as an alternative Tottenham marksman.

How good is Romelu Lukaku?

The 30-year-old's best campaign in recent years came at Inter Milan during the 2020/2021 season, where he starred with 24 Serie A goals and 11 assists under manager Antonio Conte.

Called a physical "beast" by former star footballer Christian Vieri, ex-Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino was full of respect for Lukaku back in 2017 when both him and Kane were competing for the Golden Boot.

“We need to be very respectful to both of them," said Pochettino on Lukaku and Kane.

“I know everyone wants to ­discuss who is better, but they are both great players with quality and skill.

“For me, they would both be in a list of the 10 best strikers in ­Europe, but to compare them is almost impossible. If you ask ­Ronald Koeman he would say Lukaku is the best but, if you ask me, of course Harry is the best.

“They are both very difficult to mark for different reasons, but they both demand a lot of focus on them and you have to be ready to fight.”