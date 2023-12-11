Tottenham Hotspur have been scouting a new striker as they look to bolster their attacking ranks next summer, according to a fresh report.

Spurs eyeing new striker for Postecoglou

Daniel Levy sanctioned the big sale of Harry Kane to Bayern Munich over the summer, and despite securing the services of Alejo Veliz as a long-term addition, the Lilywhites are depending on Son Heung-Min and Richarlison as their only other two senior options to lead the line, highlighting how much Ange Postecoglou needs to enter the market to find further reinforcements.

RB Leipzig’s Lois Openda has been identified as a potential candidate, and even though he only joined his club over the summer from Lens, he’s been a real standout star in the final third since putting pen to paper. The Belgium international has firmly established himself as Marco Rose’s best-performing offensive player so far this season (WhoScored - RB Leipzig statistics), and the 23-year-old’s impressive form has brought him onto the radar of the hierarchy at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

According to The Daily Mirror, Tottenham are keen on Openda, but they aren’t the only club who are hoping to bring him to the Premier League at the end of the campaign.

“Manchester United are tracking RB Leipzig striker Lois Openda as they line up replacements for Anthony Martial and Jadon Sancho next summer. It’s believed Tottenham have also been watching Openda with Brazilian striker Richarlison struggling to deliver the goal output expected of him after his £60m transfer from Everton in 2022.”

"Excellent" Openda has perfect style of play for Spurs

In the Bundesliga this season, Openda has clocked up a remarkable 13 involvements, ten goals and three assists, from 14 matches, showing how prolific he can be in the final third, and he’s able to pose a constant threat regardless of if the end product comes to fruition (Transfermarkt - Openda statistics).

The Liege native has recorded 52 shots over the course of the current campaign, which is more than any of his teammates (FBRef - RB Leipzig statistics), highlighting his desire to hit the back of the net and test the opposition’s goalkeeper as much as possible. His physical traits and willingness to run in behind wold be perfectly in line with the fast counter-attacks the likes of Son and Brennan Johnson were producing against Newcastle on Sunday.

Lois Openda's Style Of Play Indirect set-piece threat Counter attack threat Plays the ball off the ground often Does not dive into tackles (via WhoScored)

Sponsored by Nike, the forward knows what it takes to compete and be successful at a high level having secured three pieces of silverware since the start of his career, so he will also possess a winning mentality that can aid the young squad in the capital.

As per journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Openda is an “exceptional” player, though with his current value believed to be £75m, Spurs will have to seriously empty their pockets should they want to beat their competitors in Manchester United to his signature in 2024.