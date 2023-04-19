Reliable transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano has shared a Tottenham Hotspur manager update involving Burnley boss Vincent Kompany.

What's the latest on Kompany to Spurs?

The 37-year-old, as reported recently, appears to be quite high on chairman Daniel Levy's agenda with some news outlets even suggesting he is their top target. Indeed, The Sun recently claimed that Kompany has impressed Levy and Spurs chiefs, with the Belgian himself open to a possible approach.

Tottenham are still without a permanent replacement for ex-manager Antonio Conte, who parted company with the north Londoners last month, with Kompany seen as a very viable candidate.

The Man City legend has joined other high profile names who are being considered for the role, like former Barcelona boss Luis Enrique and the recently fired Julian Nagelsmann.

Kompany in particular could be deemed one of Europe's most exciting young coaches, having guided Burnley back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

His Clarets side have played thoroughly entertaining football in doing so - scoring more goals and conceding fewer than any other Championship team. They also reign superior in terms of games won and could yet become one of the few second tier sides to reach 100 points in a single season (Sky Sports).

As such, the prospect of Kompany's appointment at Spurs could be an enticing one for some supporters, with Romano now sharing an update on the matter.

Speaking to CaughtOffside, the authorative journalist claimed Levy is working on Tottenham's manager appointment in the background, and they do indeed appreciate Kompany's work.

He explained:

“I can confirm that Tottenham appreciate Vincent Kompany, I’ve said in the last few weeks that Vincent is one of the managers they like after his impressive work at Burnley. “But the feeling inside the club is that nothing has been decided yet on the new head coach. It will take time to decide the new manager with Daniel Levy on it.”

Should Spurs consider him?

As previously mentioned, the former Anderlecht boss has been shining at Turf Moor, yet we believe he is an option who should remain on the outside.

Kompany is both a brilliant coach and leader, having achieved cult status at City as their former captain, but his lack of experience in the English top flight as a manager could count against him.

Tottenham is an absolutely huge job to undertake with serial winners like Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte ultimately failing to transform their fortunes, even if the latter did take them to a top four finish last season.

Conte's tenure ended very unceremoniously and Kompany will not want to follow in the Italian's footsteps.