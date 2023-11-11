Fulham have their eyes on another club's star midfield player amid links to Andre, and it is believed the switch to England could tempt him.

Fulham eyeing January transfers

The west Londoners recently tied down manager Marco Silva with a new contract till 2026, coming as great news considering his past deal was set to expire in the summer.

The Portuguese has played a key role in maintaining Fulham's Premier League status since they were promoted from the Championship in 2022. Fulham even finished above west London rivals Chelsea last season, securing a top half place, and at one point they were contending for European qualification.

Going by their achievements last term, they're not too far off some of the bigger sides, but some positions most certainly need strengthening. Indeed, Fulham are among the division's lowest scoring sides, prompting interest in potent striker options ahead of the winter window.

Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy is one rumoured option, as the Guinea international star was a fine run of 14 goals in eight Bundesliga matches prior to his injury.

Gent striker Gift Orban, who attracted summer interest from the likes of Tottenham, is another name mooted while Silva also plots to reinforce his midfield options.

Fluminese star Andre has been heavily linked this week in that regard, with journalist Emmanuel Luiz even claiming they're ready to pay his release clause of around £40 million.

"Andre wants Liverpool, but Fulham, and I confirmed this, I spoke to some guys at the club and they said that Andre will play for the club that makes the best offer to Fluminense," said Luiz to The Redmen TV.

“He wants Liverpool, and Liverpool wants to pay like £30m, but what Fulham did, they said to Fluminense, he has a £40m release clause, what we want to do as Fulham is to pay the release clause and have some sort of add-on clause."

Fulham want Ferguson and he may be tempted to join

Now, news has come to light on another potential target for the midfield. Indeed, it is believed Bologna star Lewis Ferguson is on Fulham's radar heading into the January transfer window.

The Scotland international has shone since joining the Serie A side from Aberdeen last year, resulting in his value to nearly quadruple in the last 12 months, as reported by Sport Witness.

They share an update from Tuttosport, who make the claim that Ferguson is wanted by Fulham, and while he's happy where he is right now, it is suggested that a move to England could well tempt him.

The 24-year-old has even attracted attention from AC Milan legend Paolo Maldini who is well aware of his exploits, according to Mark Hatetely.

Lewis Ferguson's style of play Likes to do lay-offs Likes to play short passes Commits fouls often (via WhoScored)

"I am on a group chat with Paolo, and believe me, those sort of people are aware of Lewis Ferguson and how well he is playing," said the former Milan and Rangers striker (via Aberdeen Live).

"Lewis has done brilliant at Bologna. He scored again last week – his seventh of the season from midfield and that’s a great return in Serie A. He’s going to be a mainstay in the national team."