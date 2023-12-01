Liverpool are monitoring the progress of a new goalkeeper as they consider bringing him to the Premier League in January, according to a fresh report that has emerged.

Jurgen Klopp's current options

The Reds have Alisson Becker, Caoimhin Kelleher and Adrian as their three senior goalkeepers in the building as it stands, but recent events have shown that arguably more cover needs to be found during the upcoming window.

The Brazilian number one is facing two weeks on the sidelines after sustaining an injury during the 1-1 top-flight draw against Manchester City, while Kelleher was linked with an exit over the summer due to his lack of game time and minutes on the bench.

Ahead of January, FSG and Jurgen Klopp are therefore assessing their options in the market and have identified Ajax’s Charlie Setford as a potential target, with the 19-year-old being a regular feature of the Eredivisie outfit’s U21s side at the Johan Cruyff Arena (Transfermarkt - Setford statistics).

England’s youth international still has another four years remaining on his deal having only put pen to paper on fresh terms back in June, as per the same above outlet, but that hasn’t stopped chiefs from wanting to take a closer look at his performances overseas.

FSG keeping tabs on Charlie Setford

According to TEAMtalk, Liverpool are intensely monitoring Setford, with several other high-profile clubs also in the race to sign him, whilst some are even tracking his brother, Tommy Setford, who is also a shot-stopper.

"TEAMtalk can now reveal that a number of English clubs are keeping close tabs on the Setford’s with Chelsea looking at both. TEAMtalk also understand that Arsenal, Liverpool and West Ham have been looking closely at Charlie, whilst Tottenham and Newcastle have been doing their work on Tommy."

Setford would be a promising signing

Since the start of his career, Setford has kept ten clean sheets from 43 games which is a respectable track record considering that he’s still a teenager, so should he put pen to paper, he could be an excellent recruit for the long-term future of Liverpool.

Standing at 6 foot 3, the young colossus has made 56 saves from 83 shots on target against so far this season, giving him a success rate of 67.5% (FBRef - Setford statistics), so the physical presence he provides with his height is useful to keep the ball out of the net.

The Haarlem native has even previously received individual recognition having been the recipient of a Best Young Player award, so the fact that he’s being rewarded for his solo performances shows just how much of a positive impact he makes at the back.

While Klopp will be aware that he is set to face stiff competition to secure the services of his target, Setford will no doubt find the opportunity to join extremely attractive, so this could be a deal to keep a close eye on in the weeks and months leading up to January.