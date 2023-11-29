Respected journalist Fabrizio Romano thinks Arsenal sporting director Edu looks certain to bid for an "underrated" player in the January window.

Edu's transfer policy boosts Gunners

In the summer, Arsenal spent over £200 million on new recruits with more than half of that going on club-record signing Declan Rice. The England star has since gone on to become a revelation in north London, while another new arrival in goalkeeper David Raya recently ousted long-serving number one Aaron Ramsdale between the sticks.

Kai Havertz, while being subject to real criticism at points, did score a crucial last minute winner away to Brentford at the weekend and it will be interesting to see if he can push on from that point.

Edu's transfer policy, as he works in tandem with manager Mikel Arteta, has helped to transform Arsenal into genuine Premier League title contenders - both this season and last.

"We have a plan really in place, so we are probably in the middle of our project," said Edu last year (via Sky). "We need to keep improving the quality in the squad. We have to make important decisions to make our squad better every year, so we have to improve, improve and improve.

"Here we have to always think about winning. I think the club was born to win things because of the size of this club and that we have to always think about winning. Every single year we have to be better, better and better."

Ahead of January, the north London club are identifying targets to bolster Arteta's squad ahead of another title challenge, and one player who's of real interest is Aston Villa star Douglas Luiz.

Romano thinks Arsenal will bid for Luiz

The Brazilian has been a star for Villa under Unai Emery this season, playing every single league game while standing out as one of the club's exceptional performers. Emery appears determined to keep Luiz as a result, with the Spaniard admitting to media recently that he is a key player.

"Douglas is playing very good," the Villa boss said. "His commitment [is] amazing. I want to keep him and he is happy with us."

Villa, as a result, may make it very difficult for Arsenal to sign him in January, but reliable journalist Romano thinks Edu will bid for Luiz regardless.

“Douglas Luiz keeps being linked strongly with Arsenal ahead of January, but I think it’s going to be a tough one,” Romano said (via CaughtOffside).

“It reminds me of the Moises Caicedo situation last January transfer window when Arsenal really wanted Caicedo – they made multiple bids to sign him and then at the end it was not possible.

“I still think Arsenal will try to sign Douglas Luiz, even if it will be very difficult as Aston Villa don’t want to sell him.”

Douglas Luiz's style of play (via WhoScored) Plays the ball off the ground often Likes to shoot from distance

The former Man City star could strengthen Arteta's midfield to no end, with club legend Paul Merson calling Luiz "one of the most underrated players in the Premier League".