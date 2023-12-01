Wolverhampton Wanderers have reportedly ‘stepped in’ to sign a new player in the January transfer window.

Wolves summer signings

The Old Gold had a busy summer off the pitch, with Gary O’Neil replacing Julen Lopetegui days before the 2023/24 season got underway. When it came to incomings and outgoings, O’Neil didn’t really have much time or resources to play with, although a number of new players were brought in.

Wolves summer signings Fee Matheus Cunha - Atletico Madrid Undisclosed Tom King - Northampton Town Free Matt Doherty - Atletico Madrid Free Tommy Doyle - Manchester City Loan Enso Gonzalez - Libertad Undisclosed Santiago Bueno - Girona £10m Boubacar Traore - Metz £9.5m Jean-Ricner Bellegarde - Strasbourg Undisclosed Fees according to Sky Sports

On the pitch, there has been plenty of frustration, with Monday night’s 3-2 defeat to Fulham the latest setback for O’Neil’s side. The boss wasn’t happy with the officiating after the game either, saying on VAR:

"Maybe tonight [Monday] has finally turned me against VAR. I thought it would probably help but it doesn't seem to be. I'm managing a big football club here - the difference you're making to my reputation, the club's progression up the league, people's livelihoods is huge.

"It can't be with all the technology, in the best league in the world, it can't be OK. We should discuss the game really but unfortunately we have to discuss this."

Despite the on-field setbacks, sporting director Matt Hobbs appears to be planning for the upcoming winter window, where a new defender now seems to be on the radar for those at Molineux.

Sport Witness relayed a transfer update on Galatasaray’s Victor Nelsson and a possible move to Wolves. There have been claims suggesting that Wolves have now ‘stepped in’ to sign the centre-back after his representative made a trip to England to hold talks with interested parties. The report adds that Wolves are considering an approach in the New Year, with Nelsson falling out of favour in Turkey after admitting he’s not planning to sign a new deal with his current employers.

Victor Nelsson profiled

Nelsson, a Denmark international, is 25 years of age and is primarily a centre-back who can also turn out as a holding midfielder if needed. The player is currently valued at a career-high €19m by Transfermarkt. (Victor Nelsson profile - Transfermarkt)

He began his career in his native country with Nordsjaelland and FC Copenhagen before making the move to Turkey in 2021. Since then, Nelsson has featured heavily for his employers and boasts plenty of senior experience as he is approaching 100 appearances for Galatasaray. (Victor Nelsson stats - Transfermarkt)

Previously labelled as a “monster” by Football Talent Scout Jacek Kulig, Nelsson could come into O’Neil’s side and provide plenty of fierce competition to the club’s current centre-back options, Max Kilman, Santiago Bueno, Toti and Craig Dawson. (Wolves centre-backs - Transfermarkt)

However, there could be competition from fellow Premier League clubs for the defender, with recent reports suggesting both Arsenal and Tottenham are keen on signing Nelsson in 2024, so it appears to be one to keep an eye on heading into the New Year.