Manchester United could potentially secure the signing of a "psychological beast" in the January transfer window, according to an update from journalist Ben Jacobs.

Man Utd's January transfer business

The Red Devils picked up a fifth win in their last six Premier League games on Sunday afternoon, battling their way to a 3-0 victory away to Everton. Alejandro Garnacho's sensational Goal of the Season contender set United on their way to all three points, and while their performances aren't always wholly convincing at the moment, they are managing to win matches regularly, which is a skill in itself.

Erik ten Hag has been dogged by injury problems throughout this season, which hasn't helped the level of displays, and it would be a surprise if he didn't look to make new signings once the January window opens in the New Year.

United have certainly been linked with bringing in fresh faces at that point, with Real Betis midfielder Guido Rodriguez emerging as a target for the Red Devils. Meanwhile, highly-rated Nice centre-back Jean-Clair Todibo is reportedly wanted by Sir Jim Ratcliffe, should his 25% share of the club go through, with a centre-back thought to be on the agenda.

Man Utd could sign Goncalo Inacio

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Jacobs said that Manchester United could potentially sign Sporting CP defender Goncalo Inacio in January, due to the long-term impact of missing out on top four.

"Goncalo Inacio is there as well, on the list from Sporting Lisbon. Again, there is Premier League competition for him as well from several clubs. And I think that we'll see some links between Manchester United, and who knows, maybe even Spurs again, even though they signed Mickey Van de Ven, who unfortunately is injured at the moment with Edmond Tapsoba and Leverkusen.

"I think that Leverkusen don't want to sell Tapsoba in January, but are resigned to losing either Tapsoba or Piero Hincapie in 2024. So I think that it's sort of a balance for United because they have to determine whether or not they're going to move aggressively in January.

"Due to depth and due to the fact they can't really afford to miss out on Champions League football versus finding the right name and waiting until the summer."

Inacio really does look like a player with the world at his feet, already becoming a fixture in Sporting's starting lineup for a number of years, despite still only being 22 years of age. Inacio has made 139 appearances for his current club, and this season he has started ten Primeira Liga games, averaging two clearances per match and completing 88.2% of his passes.

Inacio has been described as a "psychological beast" by former coach Jose Lima in the past, and while predominantly a centre-back, he is also adept at shining as a left-back, giving Ten Hag versatility in the defence, and providing competition for the likes of Lisandro Martinez and Luke Shaw.

Signing the Portuguese in January would increase United's chances of a top-four finish in the Premier League, not to mention acquiring the services of someone who has the ability to develop into a world-class defender over time.