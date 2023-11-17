Newcastle United could potentially complete the signing of a "magician" of a footballer in a shock swap deal with current Magpies star Bruno Guimaraes, according to a new report.

Newcastle eyeing attacking reinforcements

Eddie Howe has been struck severely by injuries to an endless string of key players this season, making it an extremely tough campaign to date. In fairness, Newcastle have recovered from a poor start to the campaign and got themselves back in the hunt for a top-four finish in the Premier League, but their options look sparse at the moment and fatigue is hitting a small squad.

While much of the focus has been on the Magpies improving the midfield options at their disposal once the January transfer window arrives, especially with Sandro Tonali banned for the rest of the season, it could also be that attacking reinforcements come in. For example, Newcastle have been linked with a move for Barcelona forward Ferran Torres, who enjoyed a brief spell with Manchester City before moving to the Camp Nou. A bid is reportedly even being prepared for him.

Another player who has seemingly been in the mix to move to St James' Park is fellow Barca attacker Raphinha, who has struggled to fully convince there since joining from Leeds United last year.

Newcastle eyeing Raphinha swap deal

Now, a fresh claim has emerged over their move for the Brazil international, courtesy of an update from Mundo Deportivo, who state that Newcastle could potentially sign Barcelona winger Raphinha in a swap deal with Bruno Guimaraes, with the Magpies ace heading to Spain in return.

This is a tricky one for the Magpies, considering what an influential figure Bruno has been ever since arriving at St James' in January 2022. Granted, he hasn't necessarily been at the absolute top of his game so far this season, but he remains an indispensable figure, especially without Tonali around.

Newcastle shouldn't even entertain the idea of allowing the Brazilian to move to Barca, but if he suddenly demanded a transfer there, keeping hold of an unhappy player is ultimately pointless. Should that happen, Raphinha could be a brilliant addition to Howe's squad providing they also sign a central midfielder - the Newcastle transfer target scored in every trip to St James' during his time at Leeds - adding so much skill, direct running and end product to a team that has suffered injuries to Miguel Almiron, Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak.

At 26, the Brazil international is still very much at the peak of his powers, and should remain that way for the next four or five years, and ex-Leeds teammate Dan James has said of him in the past:

"He’s a magician. He’s always been a great player – I played against him at United and he was always great – but he’s improved so much. He fully deserved his Brazilian call-up and I think since he got it, he’s pushed on even more, he’s even more confident. He can do absolutely anything on the pitch. It’s great playing with him."

In an ideal world, Bruno would stay and Raphinha would join Newcastle in January, but if that doesn't happen and the former moves on soon, signing the latter in a swap deal would at least ease some of the pain of losing their current hero.