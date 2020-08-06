Spurs News: Mourinho to battle Everton for Bundesliga star

Jose Mourinho is targeting Bayer Leverkusen winger Leon Bailey, though he faces tough competition from Everton who are also after the Jamaica international.

Both clubs are going to be watching the in-demand player during Leverkusen’s Europa League tie with Rangers tonight, according to football.london.

Bailey has previous been linked with a move to the Premier League, specifically with Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool, who are thought to have moved on now.

According to Die Werkself – a German media outlet, Leverkusen would be willing to sell the 22-year old this summer if a suitable offer is made for him. In the past, Bailey has been valued at around €40m, and has stated that it would be a dream for him if he was to play football in England.

During the 2019-20 Bundesliga season, Bailey made 31 appearances – scoring seven goals and assisting three. He signed from Genk three years ago for £11.5m, and since been proven as an asset for the Germans.

The young star has recently switched to an English agent – Aidy Ward. This means Bailey shares the same agent with Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling.

Both Spurs and Everton are rebuilding their squads in order to compete for Champions League football next campaign, though Spurs look the most likely to sign the Jamaican winger with the attraction of playing in the Europa League.

Bailey would make big Premier League impact

Bailey would be a great addition to both Spurs and Everton. The winger has lots of potential at just 22-years-of-age, and has experienced regular European football, in addition to competing at a high level in the Bundesliga.

The young Jamaican will be the perfect fit for both clubs on the left-hand side as they have equally struggled for finding a week-in-week-out performing winger. With Son Heung-min on the left side for Spurs already, Bailey would be a better fit at Everton, though Son is versatile enough to switch wings or even play as a centre-forward.