‘Willian better for Tottenham over Arsenal’ – Darren Bent

Former Tottenham Hotspur striker Darren Bent has given his views on Willian’s future as the Brazilian’s contract is ending with Chelsea at the end of the season.

Bent told talkSPORT that “Spurs would be in for him with the whole Mourinho factor, and I wouldn’t be surprised if Arsenal were interested, they want all of Chelsea’s leftovers – this is one I’d actually take, though!”

The former England international went on to talk about Arsenal’s front line, with the likes of Aubameyang, Lacazette and Pepe, in addition to promising youngsters; Nketiah, Saka and Martinelli. He feels like Willian may stunt the growth of youth players and may have an impact on their game time which is currently given by Mikel Arteta.

“Their right-hand side has been a problem, they’ve tried Steven Bergwijn and they’ve tried Lucas Moura out there and it hasn’t quite worked” – Bent said on Spurs’ current forward options.

It would make sense for the 31-year-old to reunite with former manager Jose Mourinho if they can secure him on a decent contract, though the question must be asked as to whether or not Chelsea would sell the winger to one of their main Premier League rivals aiming for the top.

It has been reported that Chelsea are prepared to give Willian a two-year contract extension, though the Brazilian is looking to commit for his long-term future through to 2024. Bent agrees that Chelsea should give him a three-year contract, and sees no issue.

Verdict

If Spurs can sign the proven Premier League winger, he would certainly add a different dynamic to their front three which they have been lacking for years. Willian would complement the left-side of Son Heung-min and Harry Kane through the centre for sure, and this would free up space in the middle for the likes of Moura and Bergwijn.

As Bent said, it would not make sense for the Gunners to sign the Brazilian as they already have the quality up top and he would hinder the youngster’s chances of playing.