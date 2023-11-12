Brazilian players earning transfers to the Premier League is by no means a new trend.

Names such as Juninho and Gilberto Silva were at the top of their game on English shores as long as two decades ago.

More recently, the likes of Fernandinho, Willian and Roberto Firmino have won Premier League titles whilst Gabriel Martinelli, Douglas Luiz and Bruno Guimaraes are some of the most beloved players by their respective supporters.

With the January transfer window edging ever closer, Football FanCast has put together some of the best Brazilians being linked with a move to the English top flight.

Gabriel Barbosa, Flamengo

Linked with Manchester United

The first name on this list is a player who has already attempted to ply his trade in Europe.

Gabriel Barbosa, nicknamed Gabigol, signed for Inter Milan in 2016 from Santos.

A sizable fee was paid by the Italian club for Gabigol only for him to flatter to deceive at the San Siro, and the same can be said for his subsequent loan move to Benfica.

Barbosa has since returned to his home country and found his feet again, regularly scoring goals.

He scored 18 in his first league season back with Santos, has scored well over 100 times for Flamengo and is now on the radar of Manchester United.

In a remarkable turn of events, Gabigol could move to Old Trafford with Antony going the other way. The latter has caused the Red Devils major issues both on and off of the field and now Flamengo are willing to take him “off United’s hands” according to The Mirror, in what would be a huge fall from grace.

Antony’s move to Brazil would be a case of a “part exchange on loan” and with Flamengo “resigned to losing their star man”, this could suit all parties.

AC Milan and West Ham United are another pair of teams being mentioned in the same breath as Gabigol and the former are a particularly intriguing proposition given his previous trip to that city.

Gabriel Barbosa statistics Santos Inter Flamengo Appearances 125 10 246 Goals 43 1 139

Pablo Maia, Sao Paulo

Linked with Arsenal

Arsenal are another of the English giants on the hunt for further reinforcements in the January transfer window.

There are a few holes are opening up in the squad for Mikel Arteta and the middle of the park seems to be where he wishes to start the business.

Brazilian duo Douglas Luiz and Gabriel Moscardo are both on the Gunners’ radar with Luiz, of Aston Villa, having been a long-time target.

Pablo Maia is the man in question though, a 21-year-old who plays his club football for Sao Paulo.

90min is reporting that “Arsenal had indicated a willingness to sell Partey early in the summer transfer window” and with that still being the case, Maia is a leading figure that could replace the Ghanaian.

Maia is still very young and yet has already surpassed the 100 mark in terms of appearances for Sao Paulo, thus bringing with him a commendable amount of experience.

Andre, Fluminense

Linked with Liverpool, Arsenal and Fulham

Andre Trindade is another midfielder on the radar of Mikel Arteta, but it is Liverpool who are thought to be leading this pursuit.

The Reds were keen to bring him in in the summer but Fluminense refused to let him go as they were confident he could make the difference in their Copa Libertadores campaign.

Carlos Leite, the agent of the player, laid this out to Ge Globo as well as mentioned that there were “several proposals” for Andre in the summer, not just Liverpool.

This paid off for the club with them beating Boca Juniors in the final and now “it has been agreed that a departure at the start of 2024 will be granted.”

Arsenal have “identified Andre as a target” as per 90min with Fulham also interested, but all roads point to Anfield at this current moment.

John Kennedy, Fluminense

Linked with Arsenal

That isn’t the last mention of Fluminense on this list by any means with the Copa Libertadores’ victors set to lose a few key players when the new year arrives.

John Kennedy scored the winning goal on that momentous occasion but then was unable to see out the rest of the game after being sent off.

Reports suggest that Kennedy may have his choice of several European clubs with nothing concrete actually being said, apart from the Arsenal chatter.

The Gunners “have scouted him in the past” according to 90min and if everything is to be believed then this could be a supremely busy winter for Arteta and co.

For Fluminense, the 21-year-old has scored 15 goals and assisted six from 70 appearances. More eyebrow-raising than his attacking numbers are the discipline figures: Kennedy has picked up 18 yellow cards and a red in that same period.

Nino, Fluminense

Linked with Nottingham Forest

Since returning to the Premier League landscape, Nottingham Forest have signed a ridiculous amount of players.

Already in their ranks from Brazil are Murillo, Felipe, Danilo and Andrey Santos and they’re not finished there.

Every Nottingham Forest signing since they were promoted to the Premier League

Nino has made over 200 appearances for Fluminense and similarly to Andre, the club weren’t willing to let him go whilst the chance of winning the Copa Libertadores was still alive.

Globo Esporte is reporting that his move to the City Ground has already been penned at a fee of £6 million.

Victor Hugo, Flamengo

Linked with Newcastle United

Moving away from Fluminense finally and we are returning to Gabigol’s current employers, Flamengo.

Victor Hugo was linked with Newcastle United back in the summer as per Bolavip, and the interest remains.

Given Sandro Tonali’s lengthy ban, a move for Hugo makes even more sense now and he could join his fellow countrymen Joelinton and Bruno Guimaraes in the middle of the pitch at St. James’ Park.

90min reported that Spanish giants Barcelona and Real Madrid were also keeping tabs on Hugo in the summer and whether it be Ronaldinho, Vinicius Junior or Ronaldo, that pair certainly know a thing or two about Brazilian clubs.