Journalist Dean Jones has suggested that Tottenham could strike a "suitable" transfer deal for one of their reported January targets.

Lange gets to work ahead of January

New sporting director Johan Lange has officially commenced work ahead of the looming winter window, after he arrived from Aston Villa on November 1. The Dane is tasked with backing manager Ange Postecoglou as the Spurs head coach currently contends with a wave of first team injury and suspension problems.

Tottenham's glaring lack of squad depth has been truly exposed of late, with as many as 10 players unavailable right now. Ashley Phillips, Pape Matar Sarr and Rodrigo Bentancur were most recently added to the growing Spurs injury list. Postecoglou, speaking to the press amid this crisis, confirmed late last week that plans are well underway to make new signings in the new year.

"I guess the challenge for us was they all came at once as it hasn't been staggered," said Postecoglou on Tottenham's injury problems, later sharing an update on Spurs' transfer plans.

"In terms of January, the planning is well away with that. Johan [Lange] has come in and he's leading that in terms of all the background work.

"My involvement and my own sort of ramp up to it as we get closer to January and understanding exactly what our requirements are at the moment, although work has been done in the background with Johan leading it and he's brought in some people to help him in that area. We'll work with him when the time is right."

Spurs reportedly want a left-sided centre-back, leading to links with Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly as one example, while there are also suggestions that Postecoglou wants a new winger at Tottenham. One of the targets to shore up Spurs' attacking options is Al-Ittihad forward Jota, a player who Postecoglou knows very well from his time at Celtic.

Tottenham could strike "suitable" Jota deal

The Portuguese could leave Al-Ittihad on loan in the winter, and Tottenham are a reported potential destination for Jota. Speaking to GiveMeSport, reporter Jones commented on the links and says Spurs could strike a "suitable" deal for Jota if they decide to go down that route. The journalist also says this would be a "no-brainer" move considering the terms available.

"We still have to consider that Tottenham aren't going to just sign players based on a hunch because that's not the way they're going to do things anymore," said Jones.

"Your stats have to fit, specifically, with the vision of the future. But I think Jota would probably do that anyway, in terms of what Tottenham are going to be looking for from a player in that position.

"I think it is a bit of a no-brainer that Tottenham try to get this deal done because even the terms of it might be quite suitable."

The 24-year-old was an "exciting" player at Celtic (Alan Hutton), with Postecoglou really getting the best out of him north of the border. Indeed, perhaps the Australian can replicate that success with Jota at Spurs.