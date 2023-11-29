It has been a reported that a Tottenham prodigy has been ruled out "for up to six weeks" through injury.

Spurs injury crisis worsens for Postecoglou

Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou is already having to cope with a plethora of injuries, as the club suffer a real absentee crisis right now. James Maddison, Micky van de Ven, Richarlison, Ryan Sessegnon, Manor Solomon, Ashley Phillips, Pape Matar Sarr and Rodrigo Bentancur are all currently on the treatment table, dealing Postecoglou a real problem as we head in to the hectic festive period.

Coupled with suspensions for Cristian Romero and Yves Bissouma, that's 10 Spurs players who are currently unavailable to feature as the Lilywhites squad is stripped to its bare bones.

"Yeah, that's a pretty good summation," said Postecoglou on Spurs' injury list. "We have got eight (injuries), Bentancur nine, we had a couple of suspensions today and we've only got a squad of 25. You do the sums and that's what we've got.

"We lost Ashley Phillips during the week as well. It is just the situation we're in at the moment, but we'll get through it. It might take a little while, but we'll get through it and as long as we show the same intent and play the football we did today, I've got no doubt when we come out the other side, we'll be a very good football team."

The north Londoners take on Premier League champions Man City next, with more tough matches against West Ham and Newcastle United coming soon after the Blues.

George Abbott "out for up to six weeks" at Spurs

Now, according to independent Tottenham news account Lilywhite Rose, who regularly breaks news on the Spurs academy, the injury crisis is also sweeping beneath the first team.

In-form striker Mikey Moore has apparently been sidelined for over a month after picking up a calf injury on international duty, and it now appears highly-rated young midfielder George Abbott has been sidelined too.

The England Under-18 international will apparently be "out for up to six weeks" with an injury in what is a "massive blow" for him.

"Understand George Abbott will be out for up to six weeks with an injury," wrote Lilywhite Rose insider John Wenham.

"Massive blow for the hugely talented England youth international who made his first team debut away to Leeds last season. Wishing you the best George."

Abbott's debut for the Spurs first team came under interim boss Ryan Mason, who spoke of the importance surrounding giving youth an opportunity.

George Abbott - fact file (via Transfermarkt) Date of birth - August 17, 2005 Place of birth - London Height - 1.75m Position - defensive midfield Foot - right

"I would say the most important thing is to have people who have energy, who feel that pride to wear this shirt," said Mason after handing Abbott his debut (via tribalfootball).

"Those two lads that came on I said it to them afterwards that they are an example of what an academy player should look like in terms of their work rate.

“I've been in the academy, I know both of them very well and that's not a gift for either of them. That's hard work, consistently every day, doing it right, so they deserve that moment and I really value young players in any squad, because when you've got a player that feels the club and knows what it's like to represent the football club it can be powerful."