The introduction of VAR into the Premier League was supposed to reduce the spotlight on referees. Instead, it now feels brighter than ever, with some fans dreading the prospect of a big game managed by certain refs.

Football FanCast thought it was time to take a look into the data, and view things from a more 'positive' light. Who are the 'best' refs for each Premier League side right now? From Arsenal to Wolves, here's who you should all feel lucky to have.

All statistics are correct as of 1st September 2023, via Transfermarkt.

Arsenal - Anthony Taylor

Only four referees have taken charge of an Arsenal game on more occasions than Anthony Taylor, and only one - Michael Oliver - remains active. But the Gunners undoubtedly boast their best record with Taylor at the helm.

They've won 22 of their 41 games with Taylor, losing only eight times. It's not 'by far' their best - Arsenal have won nine of the 16 games taken by Chris Kavanagh, for instance - but in terms of sheer quantity, the Gunners can feel relatively confident with Taylor.

Though, it's worth noting that despite the success, Taylor has given more penalties against Arsenal than for them (7 for, 10 against). Clearly, that doesn't hurt them much.

Aston Villa - Stuart Attwell

Stuart Attwell has only actually taken charge of 13 Aston Villa games. That's certainly way down on, say, Michael Oliver's 31.

Unlike with Oliver, though, Villa typically do well with Attwell running the game. Seven wins in 13 games is their best record with any active referee - and actually one of their best historically, too.

Villa have certainly had some 'mixed' periods in the Premier League era, of course, and that means records with certain referees are downright horrible.

With Attwell, though, things go alright - he's never sent a Villa player off, while he's given them twice as many penalties (4 to 2 against).

Bournemouth - Paul Tierney

Bournemouth haven't been a Premier League side for all that long, and they certainly haven't been competing at the top of the table. The result is that there are few refs with which they have a positive record.

They'll be gutted that Lee Probert is done, though - they only lost one of the nine games he took charge of. In fact, Probert gave three penalties the Cherries' way without ever giving one against them. Unfortunately, he has now stepped down.

And that leaves Paul Tierney as the standout. The record isn't spectacular, but at least it is positive - 13 games, six wins, two draws, five defeats. He's never actually given Bournemouth a penalty, however.

Brentford - Michael Oliver

No single referee has taken charge of Brentford on more than eight occasions in the Premier League. They haven't been in the top flight for very long, in other words.

But as with most clubs, Michael Oliver has been the ref on more of those occasions than most. We're only talking five games here, but that's third on the list.

And Brentford's record with Oliver is really, really good. They've never lost a game with him as the referee, and won four of those five clashes, drawing the other.

It doesn't really get better than that - he's even sent two opponents off without giving the Bees a red. What more can you want?

Brighton - Andrew Madley

Another one here where a club has never lost with a certain referee in charge. Andrew Madley has been a very lucky charm for Brighton, taking charge of nine of their games.

Six of those have gone the way of the Seagulls, including their recent success at Wolves. Any time you can have an nine-game unbeaten run, things are going well for you.

It's worth mentioning that there haven't been any red cards in those games, either. The penalty split is two for, one against - so it's not as though there's anything drastic swinging the record Brighton's way. They just do really well.

Burnley - Chris Kavanagh

Burnley are back in the Premier League after their promotion last season. Unfortunately, though, the referees who were typically good to them are now gone.

Their record with Martin Atkinson, for instance, was fantastic - 24 games, 11 wins, six draws. Even with Mike Dean, Burnley won and drew more often than they lost.

As for active refs, though, we'll go with Chris Kavanagh. Burnley have actually lost more than they've won - three wins, five defeats - but their overall record sees them avoid defeat more often than not.

That's helped by six draws, meaning nine of the 14 games have brought home at least a point.

No, it's not a phenomenal record, but it's a lot better than they have with others...

Chelsea - Chris Kavanagh

Chelsea have been in the Premier League for over 30 years now, so some referees have some quite incredible numbers with them. Yet, we're going to go with a ref who has just 10 matches in charge.

And that's because it's very difficult to get a better record than Chelsea have with Chris Kavanagh. Yes, it's only 10 games, but the Blues have won nine of them, losing the other. 27 out of 30 points is quite clearly phenomenal.

We will give a little shoutout to Anthony Taylor, though, given his reputation with Chelsea. Their record with him is actually very, very good - 37 played, 17 wins, 13 draws, and only seven defeats.

No other referee in PL history has dished out more than his four red cards to Chelsea opponents, either. It's one of the best active records of any ref with the club, just not quite on Kavanagh's level.

Crystal Palace - Paul Tierney

We couldn't quite believe how difficult this one was. Palace haven't been a terrible side by any means in recent years, but finding a decent record here was a struggle.

We were also surprised to see they never won a Premier League match refereed by Mark Clattenburg in 15 attempts.

We've gone for Paul Tierney here, though, as their record is unquestionably positive. It's only 13 games, but six were wins with another four draws.

Palace do very well with him in charge, especially as he's never given them a red card while dishing out three to opponents. It's a similar story with penalties - three for, one against.

Everton - David Coote

Maybe this shouldn't be a shock, but Everton's records with referees are all over the place. Or maybe it's more that they're not all over the place.

Basically, they're all incredibly even - if a referee has seen the Toffees win lots, they've also seen them lose lots. Or, in the case of Michael Oliver, they just draw all the time (19 in 46 games).

David Coote, though, is typically good to them. There have only been 13 matches with him in charge, but Everton have won over half (7) and lost just three.

Maybe it reflects even better on the club that his red card and penalty stats are identical both for the Toffees and their opponents, too. But as we say, Everton's wild inconsistency made this one a little tough.

Fulham - Stuart Attwell

The bulk of referees to manage Fulham games have now retired - the top 13 in terms of appearances, to be precise. It doesn't really leave too much to work with.

It's also the first time we've seen multiple referees with whom a club has never won - Craig Pawson (7 matches) and Paul Tierney (6 matches). We've gone for Stuart Attwell as their most favourable ref, though, as his record is actually quite balanced.

Perfectly, in fact - four wins, four draws, four defeats. That's as good as it gets for Fulham right now - and that's despite the fact that his yellow card rate swings wildly against them.

Attwell averages over two yellow cards to Fulham players per game, while averaging under one per game for their opponents.

Liverpool - Chris Kavanagh

Given the Reds' string of success in recent seasons, the bulk of the active referees have very positive records with them. Chris Kavanagh's takes some beating, though.

He's taken charge of 12 Liverpool games in the Premier League and the Reds have won 11 of them. The other was a defeat, admittedly, but that's still 33 points out of a possible 36 and the best record of any previous club we've discussed.

But really, just about every referee has a standout record here. 21 wins out of 29 with Craig Pawson, 30 of 53 with Anthony Taylor - Liverpool have been fantastic in recent seasons, and that's reflected here.

Luton Town - Darren England

So we've had to cheat a little bit here, obviously. This is Luton's first season back in the top flight for a very, very long time so the best record of any ref in the Premier League is technically any of the officials from their opening three games.

Given they are yet to win this term, it feels a bit strange giving it to any of them.

Instead, we've dipped down to the Championship. Darren England is an active Premier League referee and took charge of five Luton games in the second tier. The Hatters didn't lose any of them, winning three and drawing the other two.

Manchester City - Paul Tierney

Manchester City, of course, have some spectacular records amongst referees. They've been dominant for a long time now, after all, and racked up record points totals.

And so, unsurprisingly, their record is the best on this list. Both Chelsea and Liverpool have had records with refs where they won the all-but-one game, which isn't the case here, but the sample size is simply far higher.

Chelsea won nine of 10 with Kavanagh, Liverpool won 11 of 12 with Kavanagh. City have won 18 of 20 when Paul Tierney is in charge, though, drawing and losing one each. That's quite extraordinary - 54 of 60 points is off the charts here and no one else comes remotely close.

Manchester United - Stuart Attwell

It's surprisingly difficult to find a genuinely great record for Manchester United. There's nothing like City, Liverpool or Chelsea can boast - and that's probably a sign of their inconsistency over the last decade.

We've gone for Stuart Attwell as their record is very positive with him in the middle - just not dominant.

Ten wins from 15 games, three draws, two defeats. The penalty stats are standout, too, with five going to the Red Devils and only one against.

Not as strong as you'd think overall, then, but United are still very solid with Attwell.

Newcastle United - Darren England

Because of their rapid rise over the last 18 months, newer top-flight referees boast significantly better records with Newcastle United than those who have been around for a while.

And that's why we've gone with Darren England. He's only taken charge of six Newcastle games, which is a fraction of someone like Craig Pawson with 30.

But Newcastle won four of England's matches, while their record with Pawson - and virtually everyone else with a substantial number of games - is negative.

Four wins, one draw, one defeat is a decent record with England. We imagine a lot of these records are going to become more positive over the next few years, though.

Nottingham Forest - Rob Jones

Nottingham Forest were out of the Premier League for over 20 years - so the data here is lacking. They also battled relegation in their first season back and that leaves a lot of negative records.

Rob Jones, though, has a decent one. Forest split their four games with him in charge, winning two and losing two. That's despite being given a penalty against them, too.

But as we say, there is limited data at present. This season should give us a much better idea of who Forest typically do well with as the numbers climb.

Sheffield United - Simon Hooper

Once again, Sheffield United have been up and down from the Premier League, and that means the current crop of refs don't have a massive number of games with them. They do have a good record with Simon Hooper, though.

It's not exactly a shock that most of their records with refs are negative. The Blades aren't a club that competes at the top these days, after all, and typically battle at the bottom.

With Hooper, however, they've won four of their six games where he's taken charge, losing the other two. That's a much better win-rate than with any other active ref.

Tottenham Hotspur - Chris Kavanagh

This was a tough one. Spurs have been good enough to just about have positive records with the current crop of refs - but it's always quite close. Anthony Taylor came a close second simply because he's looked after a whopping 40 games and Tottenham won over half of them (22).

But their record with Kavanagh is too good to ignore. No, it's not quite on Liverpool or Chelsea's level, but seven wins from 11 games is certainly fantastic - along with two draws and two defeats.

That's 23 points from a possible 33 and the best Spurs can muster with any current ref.

West Ham United - Paul Tierney

This is another one of those really difficult ones. West Ham have had recent seasons up near the top and they've had other campaigns near the bottom.

The result is a mixed bag with everyone who isn't Michael Oliver (they've won just eight of their 36 games with him, losing 21).

Paul Tierney is probably the best of the bunch. He's managed 14 games with West Ham and the Hammers have won six, drawn five, and lost three following their recent victory over Luton Town.

The fact they often avoid defeat is what stood out, here - even if they're not exactly racking up too many wins.

Wolverhampton Wanderers - Darren England

Wolves are yet another side whose mixed seasons create a really middling set of records. Though, their record with Anthony Taylor might be the worst of any side - three wins in 16 games, 12 defeats.

Their record with Darren England is pretty much the opposite, even if he's only been in charge of six games. Four wins, zero draws, two defeats - Wolves can typically expect to win when he's in charge, even if it won't always go their way.