West Ham United have reportedly entered the chase for Man United defender Alvaro Fernandez after their previous interest in Scott McTominay and Harry Maguire.

After months of waiting for his summer signings, Hammers boss David Moyes has now watched two targets come through the door in midfielders Edson Alvarez and James Ward-Prowse.

The former, who put pen to paper on a move from Ajax, will contribute to replacing former star Declan Rice after his £105 million transfer to Arsenal.

Meanwhile, Ward-Prowse will add further steal to the West Ham midfield and brings with him real Premier League experience. The player himself, speaking after he signed, says he cannot wait to get started.

"I’m buzzing to be here at West Ham United," said Ward-Prowse.

"It’s great to be here and I’m looking forward to getting going. From the outside looking in, this is a Club that has been on the rise for a number of years now and coming off the success in the UEFA Europa Conference League last year, you can feel there is real momentum around this Club. It’s great to be a part of it and I can’t wait to play my role in the games to come.

“When I think about my game, it is based on hard work, graft, and giving 100 per cent. West Ham United has always been a club that has epitomised that."

The east Londoners are looking to back Moyes with further signings, especially amid Lucas Paqueta's potential move to league champions Man City.

West Ham, as they also gear up for another campaign in Europe, must keep adding quality to their ranks with journalists Alvaro de Grado and Manuel Amor sharing news on Fernandez.

The 20-year-old, who enjoyed a brilliant campaign on loan at Preston North End last term, is being courted by several clubs in Spain, Germany and England.

Granada, Las Palmas, Espanyol, Eintracht Frankfurt, Burnley and the Hammers are all named as clubs to have recently enquired about Fernandez's situation at Old Trafford.

Amor and de Grado go on to claim that there have been "contacts" between West Ham and United over the left-back, who Erik ten Hag's side value at around £6 million.

Fernandez is available for that price and it appears many clubs are keen to jump at the opportunity.

How good is Alvaro Fernandez?

The Spaniard made 39 Championship appearances for PNE last term, ranking among their top ten best-performers by average match rating according to WhoScored.

An attack-minded full-back, Fernandez completed more successful take-ons than any other member of Ryan Lowe's squad - all while registering four assists.

Lowe, commenting on his former loanee back at the beginning of 22/23, called the player "immaculate".

"He's an immaculate kid though, isn't he?" Lowe told the media after a match.

"Everything about him. He's asked questions on a daily basis, is playing a different role to what he is probably used to at Manchester United - as a left wing-back for us, not left-back.

"He is a fantastic talent - you don't play for Real Madrid and Manchester United if you are not any good. We knew that when we saw him, we knew he'd bring something different to us and he certainly did that tonight."