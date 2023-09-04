Journalist Barry Anderson has shared some "fascinating" detail on West Ham United and their move for Austria Klagenfurt midfielder Andy Irving in the last 48 hours.

Who have West Ham signed this summer?

David Moyes had to wait a fair bit for his first signing of the summer transfer window, with Mexico international ace Edson Alvarez coming through the door in early August.

The midfielder, who has started life in the Premier League very brightly, was later joined by England international James Ward-Prowse, former Arsenal defender Konstaninos Mavropanos and Ghana star Mohammed Kudus.

The latter player's signing comes as a particularly major coup for West Ham and Moyes, with Kudus excelling for both Ajax and his country at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar last year.

“I’m delighted we’ve been able to bring Mohammed to West Ham United,” said the Irons manager after Kudus' arrival.

“He’s a terrific young talent, who has already shone at the very highest level for Ajax in the Champions League and made well over 150 senior appearances at the age of 23 – so it was no surprise to see so many top clubs chasing his signature this summer.

“The fact we’ve been able to attract a player of his undoubted quality to London Stadium shows the pull West Ham have now – the Board and Tim deserve huge credit for getting this one over the line.”

West Ham also attempted a late move to replace striker Gianluca Scamacca, who joined Atalanta earlier in the window, but ultimately failed with a deadline day push to sign Paris-Saint Germain's Hugo Ekitike.

One transfer that has fell quite under-the-radar, though, is their capture of former Hearts midfielder Irving - who has apparently joined from Austria Klagenfurt.

Club insider ExWHUemployee backs this news, and he said on deadline day that the Scotsman has indeed signed but will return to Klagenfurt as part of an "affiliate arrangement agreed" with Hammers transfer chief Tim Steidten.

National World football writer and journalist Anderson, commenting on the move and sharing further background, says that Irving joins in a "big-money" deal and calls it "fascinating".

"Andy Irving's transfer to West Ham from Austria Klagenfurt is fascinating," said Anderson on X.

"He will become an #EPL player in a big-money deal two years after leaving Hearts thanks to a German data analyst. Good move for a player who worked hard to establish himself abroad."

How good is Andy Irving?

Following a 2-0 win over Morton in late 2020, former Hearts boss Robbie Neilson heaped praise on the midfielder's technical ability.

Irving, according to Neilson, can demonstrate exceptional passing ability in the final third.

“He’s got great passing ability, as you seen with the pass for the goal," said Neilson.

"It’s great to have him in. He’s still learning the game. I was really pleased with him. Obviously coming down here, we knew what the pitch was going to be like, we knew the physicality was going to be like, I thought Andy handled it very well.”

In time, perhaps Irving can showcase enough quality to get Moyes seriously thinking.