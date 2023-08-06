West Ham United have tabled their first official bid for Ajax star Edson Alvarez and he is "ready to fly" for a medical, according to Fabrizio Romano.

David Moyes hasn't enjoyed the best transfer window of his Hammers career, as his side remain the only Premier League club not to confirm a single signing so far.

There have even been reports of a difference in opinion between West Ham's head coach and new technical director Tim Steidten, as both men apparently dither over who to sign before September 1.

West Ham, after selling star Declan Rice for a club-record £105 million to Arsenal, must now reinvest that money on squad upgrades and quickly as we enter the final phase of this window.

Gianluca Scamacca, despite having spent just one year at the club, has joined Atalanta in a deal worth over £20 million - meaning Moyes and co have plenty to spend.

Moyes, speaking to the press in late July, claimed his side have made "several offers" for players and remains optimistic he can get a few over the line.

“Because of the shortness of the summer and being in Australia. it’s meant the time has been limited, but I’m sure we’ll get down to work and do what we have to do,” Moyes told Sky Sports.

“The club have made several offers for players, we’re out on the market, we’re quite active, and hopefully some of them will come off in the future.”

Alvarez, who has been targeted to reinforce the West Ham midfield, has already agreed personal terms to join Moyes' side and he could well be the closest to being done.

That was according to renowned transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano, who has now shared another update on the 25-year-old's potential switch to the London Stadium.

As per the reliable transfer journalist, West Ham have now sent their first official bid to Ajax for the player, and Alvarez is "ready to fly" for a medical if both clubs can agree a fee.

"Understand West Ham have just sent first official bid for Édson Álvarez," wrote Romano on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"Package around £30m. Follows exclusive story yesterday on personal terms agreed. Negotiations continue between with Ajax. Édson, ready to fly for medical any moment."

The Mexico international, who featured at last year's 2022 World Cup in Qatar, played 31 games for Ajax in the Eredivisie last term - scoring three goals and assisting three others.

How good is Edson Alvarez?

The North American ace was a mainstay for Ajax over 2022/2023 and ranked among their best-performing players, whilst averaging their second-highest rate of tackles per 90 (WhoScored).

Alvarez, who completed a brilliant 88.9% of his passes last season, also won more aerial duels per 90 than any other Ajax player - highlighting what exceptional cover he can be in the middle of the park.

Members of the media have called the player a "monster" in midfield for Mexico over these past few seasons and it's certainly possible Alvarez could help to fill the void left by Rice.