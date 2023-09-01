West Ham United's possible late move for Juventus wing-back Filip Kostic has taken a late transfer twist with a report from Italy sharing some news.

Who could West Ham sign on deadline day?

The Irons and manager David Moyes can be fairly satisfied with their summer business overall, having completed marquee deals for Edson Alvarez, James Ward-Prowse, Konstantinos Mavropanos and in-form Ghana star Mohammed Kudus.

West Ham's latter new player perhaps represents one of their biggest, if not the biggest, coup of the window - as explained by an ecstatic Moyes.

“I’m delighted we’ve been able to bring Mohammed to West Ham United,” said the manager.

“He’s a terrific young talent, who has already shone at the very highest level for Ajax in the Champions League and made well over 150 senior appearances at the age of 23 – so it was no surprise to see so many top clubs chasing his signaturethis summer.

“The fact we’ve been able to attract a player of his undoubted quality to London Stadium shows the pull West Ham have now – the Board and Tim deserve huge credit for getting this one over the line.”

Moyes' new aforementioned quartet come in to really strengthen their options following West Ham's already-strong start to this season, with the east Londoners currently sitting second and unbeaten.

West Ham take on Luton Town tonight at 8pm, but while they gear up for another clash, some important developments have been occuring behind-the-scenes on deadline day.

The Irons have been chasing late deals for the likes of Hugo Ekitike, who Paris-Saint Germain appear willing to offload, while the likes of Divock Origi have also been linked in parts.

Kostic has also been mentioned by sections of the media, with a report from Italy now sharing the latest on West Ham's last gasp attempts to prise him away from Italian giants Juventus.

According to Calciomercato, Moyes' side have "come forward" with the most intent to strike a deal for the defender, and their serious push has come in "in the last few hours".

Contacts with West Ham apparently "continue", presumably meaning talks are ongoing, and it is believed Kostic's club are quite eager to sell.

Juve, for their part, are "doing everything" to avoid losing West Ham's interest in Kostic as they seek a buyer. However, both sides face a race against time as the 11pm cut off fast approaches.

Juventus technical director Cristiano Giuntoli expects to collect around £12.8 million for the 30-year-old.

How good is Filip Kostic?

The Serbia international is a mainstay for his country and has been for years; racking up over half a century of caps.

At club level, Kostic has been equally as impressive for Juve in the last 12 months - having managed three goals and eight assists over 37 Serie A appearances last campaign (WhoScored).

Juve boss Massimiliano Allegri, who heaped praise on his "excellent" control, had this to say on the former Bundesliga star last summer:

“Player who crosses very well, with excellent ball control, he arrived two days ago making back and forth from Frankfurt. I still have to decide between him, McKennie and Cuadrado will play two. I’m very happy with him, he’s a footballer, Vlahovic will benefit from it."