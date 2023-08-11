Reliable journalist Miguel Delaney of The Independent has shared a fairly promising West Ham transfer update involving Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun.

After officially completing the signing of Mexico international midfielder Edson Alvarez, who joins from Ajax this week, manager David Moyes will be thrilled to finally get a player through the door.

It's been a positive week at the London Stadium following a window of real frustration in parts, with West Ham recently seeing their move for exciting forward Carlos Borges hijacked at the last minute.

However, the signing of Alvarez marks a possible swing of good fortune, as the east Londoners are also thought to be closing in on moves for both Man United's Harry Maguire and Southampton's James Ward-Prowse.

This will come as music to the ears of Irons supporters who are eager to see their side reinvest the £105 million received for former star Declan Rice.

Gianluca Scamacca, who recently put pen to paper on a move to Atalanta after just one year at West Ham, will also need replacing before deadline day on September 1.

As a result, Moyes' side have been linked with a host of strikers to come in for the Italian, including Arsenal forward and USA international Balogun.

The 22-year-old, who has been subject to intense interest from Inter Milan and Monaco recently, is also on the Hammers' radar as journalist Delaney shares a promising update.

According to the reliable reporter, writing a piece for The Independent, West Ham are "emerging as main competitors" to sign Balogun alongside Monaco.

It is believed they're the only two clubs capable of meeting Arsenal's asking price of £40m-plus, and while Balogun is "open" to joining either side if a move to Milan isn't possible, it is believed staying in England comes as "more attractive" to him.

Arsenal are also seeking one more sale to balance the books and free up space in their squad, indicating they're more than willing to do business.

How good is Folarin Balogun?

The attacker shone on loan at Reims in Ligue 1 last campaign, scoring 21 goals in the French top flight, with Gunners boss Mikel Arteta showring his starlet with real praise.

The Spaniard called Balogun a really committed and brave player, all the while claiming he has something special in his locker.

“I’m so happy for him,” Arteta said.

“He’s a boy that has a really clear idea of what he wants to do with his career. He’s really ambitious, really committed and really brave.

“We discussed a lot before he made that move whether it was the right place to go and the other choices he had. He was so convinced. I’m really happy for him because he deserves what he’s getting.

“When you look at the numbers and what he is doing, it’s just incredible. It’s very rare to see that. But he’s got something special, that’s why we decided to give him a long-term contract and have faith in him and give him the long period that he needs now, because the loan he is having now is really different to the one he had before at Middlesbrough."