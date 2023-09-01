West Ham United's possible move for Paris-Saint Germain forward Hugo Ekitike is developing further as a report shares some promising news.

Who will West Ham sign on deadline day?

Deadline day is in full swing across the English top flight as major clubs rush to get a deal done before the 11pm cut off tonight.

So far, manager David Moyes has watched the likes of Edson Alvarez, James Ward-Prowse, Konstantions Mavropanos and Mohammed Kudus put pen to paper on moves to the London Stadium.

Kudus, who excelled for Ajax last term and at international level for Ghana, arguably stands out as West Ham's biggest coup of the window - with Moyes expressing his delight over the star's capture.

“I’m delighted we’ve been able to bring Mohammed to West Ham United,” said the manager.

“He’s a terrific young talent, who has already shone at the very highest level for Ajax in the Champions League and made well over 150 senior appearances at the age of 23 – so it was no surprise to see so many top clubs chasing his signature this summer.

“The fact we’ve been able to attract a player of his undoubted quality to London Stadium shows the pull West Ham have now – the Board and Tim deserve huge credit for getting this one over the line.”

The Hammers, despite doing some terrific business over the last week, may not be done there as reports suggest they remain in the hunt for Juventus wing-back Filip Kostic too.

Meanwhile, Gianluca Scamacca's early window departure to Atalanta leaves Moyes slightly short of options in the forward areas; leading to their deadline day interest in signing Ekitike from PSG.

The Frenchman is also being courted by Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt, but according to a report from Sports Zone today, he has his eyes firmly set on a London Stadium move.

Indeed, Ekitike and West Ham are apparently "in agreement", and despite the striker's representatives pushing him towards Eintracht, there's been no progress made.

The 21-year-old really wants to join Moyes, and if it's up to him, he "will join" West Ham today.

How good is Hugo Ekitike?

Ekitike, before his move to Paris last summer, bagged 11 goals in all competitions for his previous club and was praised for his "superb flair" by Football Talent Scout Jacek Kulig.

The young forward, despite failing to battle his way into the PSG team lately, could be seen as a player with sky-high potential given his age and room to improve.

Ekitike has been praised by former coaches in past seasons, like former Reims manager Oscar Garcia, who once explained to BeIN Sports' Ligue 1 show, via Chronicle Live, that he is a "quality" attacker.

"There is something very special about him," said Garcia.

"He’s young, and he has the quality to become a very good player. He’s a young man with a lot of quality but also a lot to improve on, but he works hard in training."