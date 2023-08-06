West Ham United are "considered frontrunners" to sign Chelsea starlet Ian Maatsen as they also enter talks for Ajax midfielder Edson Alvarez.

Who will West Ham sign?

Despite making plenty of approaches, including for Southampton star James Ward-Prowse most recently, West Ham remain the only Premier League side yet to make a single summer signing.

David Moyes and technical director Tim Steidten also saw their deal for exciting young forward Carlos Borges hijacked by Eredivisie giants Ajax this week, perhaps summing up their lack of luck this window.

However, in recent days, there have been some very promising developments at West Ham, as backed by reliable media sources like Fabrizio Romano, who says Mexico international star Alvarez has agreed to join the club.

The 25-year-old is ready to fly out for a medical if the Irons and Ajax can agree on a fee for the midfielder, which will come as music to the ears of some West Ham supporters eager for their team to do business.

The east Londoners need to make use of their £105 million financial windfall after the sale of star midfielder Declan Rice, not to mention the departure of Gianluca Scamacca to Atalanta.

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino recently professed his desire for another West Ham target, left-back Maatsen, to stay at Chelsea as they open contract talks - but there is still a real danger of him leaving as clubs circle.

This, of course, includes West Ham - who are "considered frontrunners" to sign the former Burnley loanee. That's according to the Evening Standard, with reliable journalist Nizaar Kinsella sharing what he's heard on the Maatsen's possible switch to the London Stadium.

Kinsella wrote:

"Maatsen told Standard Sport in the US that he wants to stay but is also understood to want assurances over his development plan at Chelsea before putting pen to paper.

"The Netherlands Under-21s international has just one year left on his current deal and a host of clubs are looking to turn his head in the transfer market.

"West Ham are considered frontrunners amid a host of Premier League interest with Burnley joining Champions League clubs Ajax and Lens in the race for his signature."

How good is Ian Maatsen?

The 21-year-old featured 39 times for Burnley during a productive loan spell last term, finishing 22/23 as one of Vincent Kompany's best-performers by average match rating according to WhoScored.

In that time, Maatsen racked up four goals and six assists, all while making Burnley's fifth-highest rate of key passes per 90 in the final third (WhoScored).

Pochettino has called Maatsen a "clever" player and the Argentine, it's safe to say, is a huge, huge fan.

"I am so happy with him," said Pochettino.

"He is a player that can play in different positions. He has quality, he understands the game, and he is such a clever player.

"So far, he is in my plan, yes. I am so pleased with him, as I’ve said, because of his attitude, commitment and his understanding of the game."

The Dutch youngster could seriously strengthen West Ham's ranks as a highly promising player, but Pochettino's stance could well make the signing a tricky one.