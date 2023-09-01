A report from The Evening Standard has shared some interesting news on Chelsea defender Ian Maatsen... and it involves West Ham United.

David Moyes has enjoyed a fairly productive summer transfer window overall, having sealed four major deals following the £105 million departure of ex-star Declan Rice to Arsenal.

Indeed, Mexico international midfielder Edson Alvarez, English star James Ward-Prowse, defender Konstantinos Mavropanos and Ghana international Mohammed Kudus have all put pen to paper on moves to West Ham.

It's Kudus, though, which arguably stands out as their most exciting capture - as highlighted by the excitement of head coach Moyes.

“I’m delighted we’ve been able to bring Mohammed to West Ham United,” said the manager.

“He’s a terrific young talent, who has already shone at the very highest level for Ajax in the Champions League and made well over 150 senior appearances at the age of 23 – so it was no surprise to see so many top clubs chasing his signature this summer.

“The fact we’ve been able to attract a player of his undoubted quality to London Stadium shows the pull West Ham have now – the Board and Tim deserve huge credit for getting this one over the line.”

Moyes' side currently sit second in the table, just behind last season's treble-winners Man City, and could actually go top with a win over Luton Town tonight.

West Ham have also been tipped with some possible late moves on deadline day to strengthen their squad further, including the likes of Hugo Ekitike and Filip Kostic.

Time is running out for the Hammers to make any further signings and it will be interesting to see if they pull a rabbit out of the hat so late on.

While the clock ticks on this eventful deadline day, with the cut-off coming at around 11pm, one player thought to have been keen on a move to the London Stadium is young Chelsea ace Maatsen.

The 21-year-old, who played a starring role during Burnley's promotion push, could actually make a return to Turf Moor for the 2023/2024 campaign, though he is "reluctant" to do so.

That is according to The Standard, who also have an interesting line concerning West Ham and their links to the Maatsen.

Indeed, according to the outlet, he has actually been much more open to joining Moyes' side over his former club Burnley. However, a late Irons swoop for Maatsen is looking unlikely all the same, as they have cooled their approach.

What's been said about Ian Maatsen?

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino has actually used the Dutchman this term and even praised his ability during a recent press conference.

"I am so happy with him," said Pochettino.

"He is a player that can play in different positions. He has quality, he understands the game, and he is such a clever player.

"So far, he is in my plan, yes. I am so pleased with him, as I’ve said, because of his attitude, commitment and his understanding of the game."

It will now be interesting to see what the future holds for Maatsen, as Burnley have agreed a deal in principle for the player, but it is believed he is holding up the deal.