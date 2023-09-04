West Ham United summer signing James Ward-Prowse has just been treated very harshly after a recent bit of news, according to Sky Sports pundit Michael Dawson.

Who have West Ham signed this summer?

David Moyes saw four major signings come through the door this summer after they sold ex-star player Declan Rice for £105 million to Arsenal.

The departure of Gianluca Scamacca, who joined Atalanta soon after Rice left, handed West Ham a further financial windfall to make moves of their own in the recently-closed transfer window.

Mexico international Edson Alvarez, Ward-Prowse, defender Konstantinos Mavropanos and Ghana international star Mohammed Kudus all put pen to paper on moves to the London Stadium before September 1.

Moyes, speaking after the signing of Moyes in particular, was left absolutely thrilled by West Ham's capture of the former Ajax star.

“I’m delighted we’ve been able to bring Mohammed to West Ham United,” said the manager.

“He’s a terrific young talent, who has already shone at the very highest level for Ajax in the Champions League and made well over 150 senior appearances at the age of 23 – so it was no surprise to see so many top clubs chasing his signature this summer.

“The fact we’ve been able to attract a player of his undoubted quality to London Stadium shows the pull West Ham have now – the Board and Tim deserve huge credit for getting this one over the line.”

However, West Ham's other signings deserve real praise as well, with both Alvarez and Ward-Prowse impressing on the field so far.

The former has been praised by sections of the media as a very shrewd signing, while the latter new Hammers star has started life at the London Stadium in equally good fashion.

What's been said about James Ward-Prowse?

West Ham defender Vladimir Coufal has even called Ward-Prowse "absolutely world class" by likening him to World Cup-winning Italy legend Andrea Pirlo.

“I don’t have to say how good he is, everybody in the Premier League and the UK and maybe all over the world knows who James Ward-Prowse is, from his free-kicks and corners," said Coufal.

"He is absolutely world class. He reminds me of Andrea Pirlo or Juninho. He chooses the spot in the box and he delivers exactly to that spot. It is easy for him. His kicking technique is absolutely amazing."

The former Southampton's skipper's recent form perhaps suggested that he was set for a call-up to the England squad courtesy of Gareth Southgate, but it wasn't to be.

Sky pundit and former Spurs defender Dawson, speaking on Soccer Saturday (via West Ham Zone) thinks this is grossly unfair.

“I look at James Ward-Prowse in that and think is Kalvin Phillips playing? No. Jordan Henderson left to go to Saudi Arabia and I think he’s the biggest one. He must wonder how he’s not in any squads," said Dawson

“He’s always one that probably gets the call going keep doing what you’re doing but he’s been doing this for a really long time. I feel for him that he misses of because of probably Kalvin Phillips. We all know what Gareth is, he’s very, very loyal to his players that have been tried and trusted for him and never let him down.”

Perhaps over time, Ward-Prowse can work his way more into Southgate's thinking, but we believe it is indeed a strange decision to exclude the 28-year-old.