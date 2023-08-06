West Ham United could go back in for Southampton star James Ward-Prowse and he is "pretty keen" on that being the case, according to reports.

David Moyes and technical director Tim Steidten have been at the centre of reports claiming there is a current rift behind the scenes at West Ham, coming as they remain the only club not to make a single summer signing.

We are into the final month of this transfer window, giving West Ham precious little time to strengthen in key areas all over the pitch, but the Hammers head coach has previously expressed optimism.

Speaking at the end of last month, Moyes revealed that "several offers" have been made by the club in their attempts to strengthen after the £105 million sale of Declan Rice to Arsenal.

“Because of the shortness of the summer and being in Australia. it’s meant the time has been limited, but I’m sure we’ll get down to work and do what we have to do,” Moyes told Sky Sports.

“The club have made several offers for players, we’re out on the market, we’re quite active, and hopefully some of them will come off in the future.”

Ward-Prowse, who was subject to rejected bids from West Ham as they haggled over price with Southampton, is reportedly pretty keen to make the move.

A deal for the Englishman, according to journalist Dean Jones, could still be alive.

"The James Ward-Prowse situation is still alive," said Jones to GiveMeSport.

"I know that goes against the current wave of information, but the fact they have made offers shows their intent and while Saints might keep knocking them back at the minute, the update I have just had suggests this is a deal that will eventually get done if they persist as the player is pretty keen on that being the case.

"I don’t know how quickly it’ll happen because of the approach West Ham have taken on this and, of course, they are very wary about the price point here and not overpaying.

"At the moment, they are about £10million away from valuation. To be honest, maybe he even starts the season at Saints. But he won’t be there much longer and, at the moment, he’s the Moyes target that looks likely, even if Steidten has been trying to calm the excitement around that opportunity."

How good is James Ward-Prowse?

The midfielder was, undoubtedly, Southampton's star player last season - standing out as their best-performing player by average match rating according to WhoScored.

Former Saints boss Nathan Jones, speaking to the media last term, also heaped praise on Ward-Prowse as a "world-class" player.

“He’s been outstanding since I came in, his attitude," said the Welshman.

“My first conversation with him was 10 minutes after he didn’t get picked for the England squad. Since that moment, he’s been absolutely world-class for me. The way he reacted and the performances you’re seeing now, it’s really motivated and driven.

“He’s vital, I like to get to know my captains and have a real relationship with them, a real personal relationship so they understand decisions we make."