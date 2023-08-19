Journalist Santi Aouna of Foot Mercato has shared an update on West Ham United and their plans for Rennes winger Jeremy Doku.

Who will West Ham sign?

Hammers boss David Moyes, technical director Tim Steidten, sporting director Mark Noble and the West Ham hierarchy could be set for a busy final few weeks of the transfer window.

Indeed, West Ham have confirmed the arrivals of both Edson Alvarez and James Ward-Prowse so far this summer, but there could be plenty more through the door very soon.

Moyes' side are believed to be chasing a deal for Ajax star Mohammed Kudus, while Stuttgart defender Konstantinos Mavropanos is also edging closer to an east London switch.

Reporter Dean Jones, speaking to GiveMeSport, even suggested that West Ham could bring in a total of five new players before deadline day on September 1.

"It feels like a good opportunity West Ham could take advantage of," said Jones on their links to Chelsea midfielder Trevoh Chalobah.

"I think he could actually survive at Chelsea, just about, but I also think he has bigger aspirations than that, and I’ve heard he has been open to listening to new opportunities.

"We’re looking at a massive month ahead for the Hammers, they will sign five players and have to find a way to make this all add up so they have a much stronger squad."

Aouna, taking to X recently, has shared an update on West Ham's transfer plans and believed they're close to reaching an agreement for Kudus.

Shedding light on their transfer plans after they potentially seal a move for the Ghana international, the Foot Mercato reporter claims Doku of Rennes is next on the agenda.

"West Ham a close to a full agreement with Ajax for Kudus," said Aouna.

"Deal - £35m. West Ham have already agreed personal terms with Ajax player. As revealed today, Tim Steidten is in Amsterdam to seal the deal. Next target: Doku."

The Belgium international is also being chased by both Tottenham and Man City, but previous reports have suggested that West Ham are indeed the most advanced.

How good is Jeremy Doku?

The direct forward boasts better dribbling stats than the likes of Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe from the 2022/2023 season, with Doku averaging more successful take-ons per 90 than any other Ligue 1 player (WhoScored).

The 21-year-old has also been called an "exciting" player by members of the media like Chronicle journalist Lee Ryder, while Mbappe is also a big fan of Doku's.

The latter superstar heaped praise on the West Ham target's "power" from a standing position and believes he has huge potential.

"Recently, I was speaking with my father about a player who impressed me because of his speed qualities, that is (Jérémy) Doku, at Rennes," said Mbappe in 2021.

"In 5 years as a professional, I have never seen someone from a standing start demonstrate so much power.

"In terms of an incredibly quick player, I would also put Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang."

If West Ham sign Doku after sealing Kudus, it could be seen as quite a promising bit of business for Moyes.