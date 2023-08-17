Journalist Santi Aouna has shared an update on West Ham United and their transfer plans for Rennes winger Jeremy Doku this summer.

Who will West Ham sign?

Manager David Moyes, technical director Tim Steidten, sporting director Mark Noble and David Sullivan are aiming to be busy as we enter the final hurdle of this summer window.

So far, the Irons have secured just two major signings, coming in the form of midfielders James Ward-Prowse and Mexico international ace Edson Alvarez.

Commenting on the addition of Ward-Prowse, Moyes was left thrilled by West Ham's capture of the England international, who adds both quality and real set-piece threat for the east Londoners.

“I’m delighted to bring a player of James’ quality and experience to West Ham United,” Moyes said.

“He's performed to a very high level in the Premier League over the last decade, constantly producing good numbers season after season. His leadership qualities are obviously another huge plus for us – he’ll be a big voice for us, someone who drives the team on from the middle of the pitch.

“We’re excited to get him up and running, for what will be another busy season on both the domestic and European front.”

Next up, West Ham are thought to be chasing a possible replacement for star midfielder Lucas Paqueta, who is attracting real interest from last night's UEFA Super Cup winners Man City.

Also, following the collapsed transfer of Man United defender Harry Maguire, West Ham are chasing the addition of a top centre-back and have been linked with a fair few names.

The Irons could also make further additions in the attacking areas, with Rennes forward Doku coming as a major target for Moyes, Steidten and co.

That is according to Foot Mercato reporter Aouna, who wrote an update on X regarding West Ham and their pursuit of the Belgium international.

Indeed, it is believed Doku is a "priority" target in terms of the final third, with West Ham making a verbal offer to Rennse for his services.

Little else is said on the nature of this bid, or whether it's even been entertained, but it appears Moyes' side have moved for Doku in an attempt to reinforce Moyes' attacking options.

How good is Jeremy Doku?

The 21-year-old made nearly 30 Ligue 1 appearances for Rennes last term, scoring six goals and assisting two others, but it's his dribbling which comes as a major draw.

Doku averaged a very impressive 3.3 successful take-ons per 90 over the 2022/2023 campaign, which is the best return of any French top flight player last season, even above the likes of Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe (WhoScored).

The Belgium international, who has been called an "exciting" forward by members of the media, could reportedly cost at least £45 million if West Ham want to do a deal.

Mbappe, meanwhile, is one player to have heaped praise on Doku and his sky-high potential.

"Recently, I was speaking with my father about a player who impressed me because of his speed qualities, that is (Jérémy) Doku, at Rennes," said the World Cup winner in 2021.

"In 5 years as a professional, I have never seen someone from a standing start demonstrate so much power.

"In terms of an incredibly quick player, I would also put Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang."