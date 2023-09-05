Journalist Pete O'Rourke has shared an important update on West Ham United and a possible return for ex-midfield star Jesse Lingard.

Who have West Ham signed 2023?

The Hammers and manager David Moyes enjoyed a productive summer transfer window overall, sealing deals for Mexico international midfielder Edson Alvarez, ex-Southampton captain James Ward-Prowse, defender Konstantinos Mavropanos and Ghana star Mohammed Kudus.

Declan Rice's £105 million departure to Arsenal, alongside Gianluca Scamacca's transfer to Atalanta, seemingly bolstered West Ham's transfer kitty enough for them to spend big on the aforementioned quartet.

Kudus, who excelled for Ghana at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and for Ajax at club level last season, arguably stands out as their most exciting capture of the summer window.

“I’m delighted we’ve been able to bring Mohammed to West Ham United,” said the Irons manager after Kudus' arrival.

“He’s a terrific young talent, who has already shone at the very highest level for Ajax in the Champions League and made well over 150 senior appearances at the age of 23 – so it was no surprise to see so many top clubs chasing his signature this summer.

“The fact we’ve been able to attract a player of his undoubted quality to London Stadium shows the pull West Ham have now – the Board and Tim deserve huge credit for getting this one over the line.”

Despite the summer window's closure on September 1, there have been rumours surrounding West Ham and their possible dip into the free agent market.

Indeed, reports suggest that they potentially have their eyes on a free agent striker; coming after they were thwarted in their deadline day attempts to sign Paris-Saint Germain forward Hugo Ekitike.

Meanwhile, former Irons star Lingard is another to be linked with a short-term contract, as the 32-cap England international has been training with West Ham in a bid to maintain his fitness.

The 30-year-old has apparently been impressing on-lookers at Rush Green, with reporter O'Rourke sharing an important update on their possible free agent offer for Lingard.

Writing for Football Insider, he claims West Ham are still very much considering tabling a proposal for Lingard.

The former Man United attacker snubbed the chance to re-join them permanently last summer, instead choosing Nottingham Forest, but things didn't quite work out at the City Ground.

Lingard could be offered a short term West Ham deal after turning a heads at the club, though there is little else mentioned on the nature of timeline of this move.

What's been said about Jesse Lingard?

Former Premier League goalkeeper Paddy Kenny, speaking to FI last summer, claimed Lingard would be an "excellent signing" for West Ham.

“West Ham will be looking to strengthen,” Kenny said in 2022.

“They need an out-and-out striker but I think Lingard would be an excellent signing. I hope West Ham do go back in for him.

“He has an unbelievable time at West Ham. I heard rumours last week that he might be going to America.

“I hope he doesn’t, it would be a waste. I want to see him back in the Premier League. When he was playing week in week out he was unbelievable.

The player excelled in east London on a 2020/2021 loan spell from Man United, scoring nine goals and registering four assists over 16 league starts.