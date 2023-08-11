Journalist Sacha Tavolieri has shared news on West Ham United's search for forward options and it involves Belgium international Johan Bakayoko.

The Hammers, much to manager David Moyes' delight, have sealed their first major signing of this summer window in midfielder Edson Alvarez after weeks of waiting.

For a long period, West Ham were the only English top flight not to bring in a single player, with the east Londoners seeing transfers hijacked and their best players move on to pastures new.

Declan Rice completed his £105 million move to Arsenal, while striker Gianluca Scamacca left for Atalanta after just one full season in claret and blue.

Man City are also chasing a deal for Brazil international and West Ham star Lucas Paqueta, dealing a real worry for Moyes, but the arrival of Alvarez comes as a welcome boost.

“We’re really pleased to add Edson to our squad,” Moyes said.

“The midfield area was one we were especially keen to strengthen this summer – and Edson will complement the other options we have in that department.

“He’s an experienced international player, who has enjoyed great success for both club and country during his career to date. We’re excited about welcoming to West Ham and seeing him play his part in English and European competition for the club.”

West Ham are closing in other deals too, with the club agreeing a fee for Man United defender Harry Maguire.

Scamacca's departure, though, leaves the Irons with a gaping hole to fill as techinical director Tim Steidten, sporting director Mark Noble, chairman David Sullivan and Moyes get to work.

They have been linked with the likes of Bournemouth forward Dominic Solanke, Arsenal's Folarin Balogun and Montpeillier striker Elye Wahi this week alone.

Reporter Tavolieri, sharing news on X, has an update for Hammers supporters as they also eye a move for PSV Eindhoven star Bakayoko.

West Ham are thought to have expressed their interest in the Belgian, essentially informing PSV of their desire to sign the attacker.

However, Serie A champions Napoli are thought to be in the mix as well, dealing West Ham some stern competition in the hunt for Bakayoko's signature.

"Discussions still ongoing with Napoli for Johan Bakayoko," wrote Tavolieri.

"The PSV is still as intransigent and this does not facilitate the evolution of the file. EXCL. West Ham United & 1 other unnamed Premier League club have recently expressed interest in the Diables Rouges. It will move again."

How good is Johan Bakayoko?

Over his 23 Dutch top flight appearances, Bakayoko scored five goals and assisted five others last term, all while ranking among their best for attempts at goal and successful take-ons per 90 (WhoScored).

The 20-year-old is still very young and has potential to grow his game even more, a fact not lost on Ruud van Nistelrooy, who called him a "dominant" forward.

“He is so dominant, sometimes you forget that he is eighteen," said the former Man United striker two years ago.

“He’s a boy who, if he continues to invest in what he’s doing now, hopefully at the end of the season can make a nice step towards first. He’s worked hard on multiple facets of his game, and that’s showing through now. Maintaining this level in the longer term is his goal.”