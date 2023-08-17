Journalist Santi Aouna has shared a promising update on West Ham United and their attempts to sign Montpellier striker Elye Wahi.

Who will West Ham sign?

The east Londoners are moving for transfer targets with around a fortnight left of the summer window, coming after they sealed deals for both Edson Alvarez and James Ward-Prowse.

Alvarez wears the number 19 shirt at West Ham following his £35 million move from Ajax, while Ward-Prowse's arrival gifts David Moyes some real set piece threat and top flight experience.

However, following the departures of some high-profile names like England star Declan Rice and Italy striker Gianluca Scamacca, West Ham need to bolster their ranks with more quality.

Lucas Paqueta, after just one year at the London Stadium, could also leave for last season's treble-winners Man City - with the Brazilian already agreeing personal terms.

Journalist Dean Jones, commenting on West Ham's transfer business and links to Chelsea midfielder Trevoh Chalobah, has tipped the club to make as many as five new signings this month.

"It feels like a good opportunity West Ham could take advantage of," said Jones to GiveMeSport.

"I think he [Chalobah] could actually survive at Chelsea, just about, but I also think he has bigger aspirations than that, and I’ve heard he has been open to listening to new opportunities.

"We’re looking at a massive month ahead for the Hammers, they will sign five players and have to find a way to make this all add up so they have a much stronger squad."

Scamacca's departure in particular leaves Moyes with few striking options and reports have even suggested that Michail Antonio could make a move to Saudi Arabia.

In light of this, West Ham have been linked with a plethora of strikers to fill the void left by Scamacca, a list which has included prestigious names like Eintracht Frankfurt star Randal Kolo Muani and Arsenal's Folarin Balogun.

Wahi has also been mentioned by sections of the press, with Foot Mercato's Aouna now providing an update on their links to the Frenchman.

Taking to X, the reporter claims West Ham are "in talks" to sign the in-form striker, who is "attracted" by the look of their project.

Nothing else is added beyond that point, but it the Hammers have apparently opened a dialogue with Montpellier over potentially signing their star man.

How good is Elye Wahi?

The young forward racked up 19 goals and five assists in 33 French top flight appearances last season, potentially turning West Ham's head in their chase for a Scamacca replacement.

Wahi has also been praised by members of the press, like journalist Andrés Onrubia Ramos, who called the player a "real beast" who should "explode".

"Elye Wahi (2003). If he manages to polish the definition, we are facing a striker who is going to exceed ten goals per season," said Ramos on X.

"A real beast in space that, in addition, associatively also leaves interesting things. It should definitely explode."

The attacker is a promising one to have burst onto the scene over these last 12 months, and reports claim he is a man in demand this summer.