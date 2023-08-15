West Ham United have moved for a "top-class" Lucas Paqueta replacement in Burnley star Josh Brownhill, with journalist Joe Krishnan sharing the details.

Who will West Ham sign?

David Moyes has seen two major summer signings come through the door so far, coming after weeks of waiting, as midfielders Edson Alvarez and James Ward-Prowse complete moves to east London.

The former signed from Ajax for around £35 million, while the latter joined West Ham in a £30 million deal from Southampton and could add real set piece threat to West Ham's squad.

“I’m delighted to bring a player of James’ quality and experience to West Ham United,” Moyes said after his signing.

“He's performed to a very high level in the Premier League over the last decade, constantly producing good numbers season after season. His leadership qualities are obviously another huge plus for us – he’ll be a big voice for us, someone who drives the team on from the middle of the pitch.

“We’re excited to get him up and running, for what will be another busy season on both the domestic and European front.”

Read the latest West Ham transfer news HERE...

You would think that would be it for midfielders following Declan Rice's £105 million sale to Arsenal, but Brazil international Lucas Paqueta could well depart to league champions Man City.

Indeed, Paqueta has apparently agreed personal terms with Pep Guardiola's side and it's believed they're prepared to make another move for the midfielder.

In light of this, it could be imperative for Moyes and West Ham to source a replacement before deadline day, leading to links with Ajax star Mohammed Kudus among others.

Another player they have their eyes on, according to reporter Krishnan of The Express, is Burnley's "vital" first-teamer Brownhill.

The 27-year-old played a starring role on the road to Burnley's Championship promotion last term, and it is believed West Ham have held initial talks over his signing.

Moyes "may turn" to Brownhill if Paqueta does in fact complete his switch to Eastlands. The Clarets star is a man in-demand also, with many unnamed clubs expressing an interest in him.

However, as per this Express report from Krishnan, West Ham may have a trump card in the race for Brownhill's signing - as it is claimed the chance to play Europa League football could be a major pull.

How good is Josh Brownhill?

As per WhoScored, Brownhill was a mainstay under Vincent Kompany last term and played an important role in their promotion push.

Indeed, the Englishman stood out as their best-performing player by average match rating, all the while starting 41 second tier matches for the Turf Moor side.

Brownhill was Burnley's midfield general, averaging more successful tackles and key passes per 90 than any other member of Kompany's squad.

Wolves legend Steve Bull also believes that the player is "top-class".

"He's a top-class player," said Bull.

"I think Burnley, if they want to be just below us, not in a bad way, stop where you are and you can be a big fish in a little pond.

"But if you want to come to Wolves and make yourself a big fish in [a bigger pond], he can come here all day long."