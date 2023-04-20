West Ham United chiefs have been 'alerted' to Ligue 1 boss Will Still as they kickstart the process of considering replacements for David Moyes.

What's the latest on Moyes and West Ham?

The Scotsman has been a pivotal figure at the club over these last two Premier League seasons, guiding West Ham to consecutive European qualification campaigns and making supporters dream again.

Moyes' side reached the semi-finals of last year's Europa League and could yet reach the same stage of the Europa Conference League this year with victory tonight against Gent.

West Ham supporters have been gifted fond memories since he replaced Manuel Pellegrini in December 2019, yet this campaign has been a disappointing one overall.

The east Londoners have fell far below expectations despite spending around £160 million last summer and a further £10.5 million in the signing of Danny Ings mid-season (Transfermarkt).

West Ham are still in the relegation dog-scrap despite picking up form of late, losing just once in their last five league games, but this won't be enough to save Moyes as the club apparently start considering replacements.

According to The Daily Mail, sources have indicated that the task of weighing who will succeed Moyes has 'begun', and there are a few candidates.

There is apparently a 'growing sense' Moyes will leave before the start of 2023/2024, with Reims boss Still firmly in the running. Indeed, West Ham chiefs have apparently been 'alerted' to the tactician who also has family ties to the club.

Still's side went on a headline-grabbing unbeaten run earlier this season, a period which seriously rose his stock in the footballing world and him one of this season's fairytale stories.

Should West Ham turn to Still?

The 30-year-old is hugely inexperienced for a job this big in England, which could count against him as the West Ham board measure their most suitable candidates.

That being said, Still has been revered for his work at Reims this season, and could even be considered one of Europe's most promising young coaches.

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe certainly thinks so, recently hailing the 'incredible' job he's done whilst calling it very impressive - explaining (via Chronicle Live):

"I'm not sure on Will's background and how he's built his career to this point but very impressive to be managing at his age.

"The success he's had has been incredible. Are managers getting younger? I'm not sure if that's a fact or not. But certainly it is a very demanding job."