A report has revealed how West Ham United could still make a move for Man United midfielder Scott McTominay despite James Ward-Prowse's signing.

The Hammers finally sealed their first major signing of the summer window earlier this week with a move for Mexico international midfielder Edson Alvarez, who was given the number 19 shirt.

His move from Ajax marked the true beginning of West Ham's transfer window as manager David Moyes, technical chief Tim Steidten and sporting director Mark Noble were made to wait.

This could've been down to the delay in Declan Rice's £105 million switch to Arsenal, and with Gianluca Scamacca departing as well, West Ham now have a sizeable transfer kitty.

Moyes, speaking to the press on Friday, admitted West Ham were closing in on deals for both Man United defender Harry Magure and Ward-Prowse.

"James Ward-Prowse is having a medical just now," said the Scotsman.

"We've agreed a fee but it's not right I speak about him as he's not yet our player.

"We've had a bid accepted from Manchester United [for Maguire], but while he's not our player I'm not in a position to discuss him really."

Meanwhile, West Ham's manager also admitted that midfield star Lucas Paqueta has been subject to a bid from English champions Man City, but it is nowhere near their valuation.

He said: "We've had an offer from Manchester City [for Paqueta] but at the moment it's not anywhere near meeting our valuation."

There are still a few weeks left of this transfer window and anything can happen, with reports suggesting Paqueta is very keen on a switch to Eastlands.

As a result, West Ham may need to sign a replacement in the event of his departure.

According to 6 foot 2.com, despite Ward-Prowse's signing, the Irons could still make a move for United ace McTominay - especially if Paqueta were to leave for Manchester.

However, the sticking point is his price tag, as Erik ten Hag's side apparently value him at around £45 million.

There is also a question as to whether McTominay would agree personal terms.

What's been said about Scott McTominay?

The Scotland international made 26 league appearances for United last term, with ten Hag deploying him fairly regularly in the Red Devils midfield.

McTominay has dazzled at international level for under manager Steve Clarke as well, perhaps most notably scoring a brace against Spain earlier this year.

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone, commenting on the 26-year-old's former partnership with Paul Pogba at United, called both players some of the best midfielders in the world.

"They [Manchester United] have an incredible midfield," explained Simeone.

"I am incredibly impressed with the work rate. Pogba and McTominay are two of the best midfielders in the world with a great balance."

Meanwhile, former Belgium manager Roberto Martinez showered McTominay with praise as an "all action" midfielder.

"He is all action," said Martinez on Amazon (via The Metro).

"He makes the front four better. It’s important when you have creative players that you have other players who are willing to work."