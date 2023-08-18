Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth has shared what he's heard on the possibility of Ajax star Mohammed Kudus joining West Ham this summer.

Who will West Ham sign?

It's set to be a busy final few weeks of this summer window for manager David Moyes, transfer chief Tim Steidten, sporting director Mark Noble and the Hammers hierarchy.

Indeed, after sealing deals for both Mexico international Edson Alvarez and ex-Southampton star James Ward-Prowse, there have been suggestions that West Ham could make five new signings in total before September 1.

Journalist Dean Jones, commenting on the club's links to Trevoh Chalobah recently, claimed to GiveMeSport that Moyes' side could be set for a "massive" month.

"It feels like a good opportunity West Ham could take advantage of," said Jones.

"I think he could actually survive at Chelsea, just about, but I also think he has bigger aspirations than that, and I’ve heard he has been open to listening to new opportunities.

"We’re looking at a massive month ahead for the Hammers, they will sign five players and have to find a way to make this all add up so they have a much stronger squad."

This comes as Brazil international star Lucas Paqueta, after just one year at West Ham, could follow both Declan Rice and Gianluca Scamacca out the door.

The former Lyon star has agreed personal terms with last season's imperious treble-winners Man City, meaning West Ham need to start looking at possible replacements.

Kudus, as reliably reported by the press, could be that player with Sky Sports reporter Sheth dropping a small update on X.

The journalist claims one source has told him that the Ghana international could be open to joining West Ham after they opened talks for his signing.

"West Ham remain in talks with Ajax over the signing of midfielder Mohammed Kudus," wrote Sheth.

"One source has told us West Ham are getting encouragement that he's open to the move."

How good is Mohammed Kudus?

The 22-year-old dazzled for both Ajax and Ghana last term.

Indeed, Kudus set his name alight on the biggest stage during Ghana's 2022 World Cup campaign in Qatar late last year, where he managed two goals in three group games.

The African also scored 11 goals and assisted three others in Eredivsie outings last season, all while completing more successful take-ons per 90 than any current Ajax player over 2022/2023 (WhoScored).

Former Ghana star Derek Boateng was particularly impressed with Kudus at the World Cup, as the ex-Black Cats star told Sky Sports just how popular the player is back home.

"Kudus is massive here," said Boateng.

"Every time he is playing, it does not matter whether it is the Champions League or a friendly match, you will see all the kids get up and watch Kudus. Just Kudus.

“They just want him to score. When he scores, everyone is all over the place.”

Depending on the possible price tag, Kudus would be an exceptional signing for West Ham, and could provide that cutting edge threat in the final third if Paqueta does indeed depart for the Etihad Stadium.