A report from Italy has shared some West Ham United transfer news on their bid to sign Fiorentina star Sofyan Amrabat this summer.

The possible departure of Lucas Paqueta to English champions Man City would leave a gaping hole in quality for manager David Moyes, thus prompting the east Londoners to scour the market for replacements.

Paqueta is thought to have agreed terms with Pep Guardiola's side and really wants a move to Eastlands, so despite the signings of James Ward-Prowse and Edson Alvarez, another midfield signing is possible.

West Ham have been linked with a few already, including Man United's Scott McTominay and Burnley star Josh Brownhill, but Paqueta's quality will be truly hard to replace.

Speaking on the Brazil international's potential move to Manchester, Moyes recently confirmed that City had made an initial bid that fell way short of their valuation.

He said: "We've had an offer from Manchester City [for Paqueta] but at the moment it's not anywhere near meeting our valuation."

If West Ham find a full agreement to sell Paqueta, one player who has now attracted their interest is Amrabat, who funnily enough is a target for Man United.

The Moroccan, who seriously impressed during his country's exceptional World Cup campaign in Qatar last year, has apparently been subject to an "interesting" West Ham bid.

That is according to fiorentina.it, who claim the Irons have come forward with an offer, but it doesn't exactly meet La Viola's demands for a full sale.

Man United, though, are described as even further away to signing Amrabat, with it looking like the Irons have a small advantage over them in that respect, though the midfielder would prefer Old Trafford.

West Ham and United are listed as the two main teams in the running for Amrabat, but Moyes' side will have to raise their bid if a deal is to be done.

How good is Sofyan Amrabat?

Moroccan journalist Amine El Amri, speaking to talkSPORT during Amrabat's impressive Morocco performances in Qatar, tipped the African to join an English club.

El Amri highlighted the player's quality, calling him a "raging bull" and "fantastic" alongside his brother, Nordin.

"I think there's a big chance that he might go there [the Premier League]," El Amri said in December 2022.

"But everybody will have to wait until the summer because Fiorentina don't seem to want to sell in the next couple of weeks.

"I think he's a fantastic player. His brother is Nordin Amrabat, and I'm sure you guys saw in Russia that this guy was a raging bull.

"But Sofyan Amrabat is a great footballer in addition to being a raging bull. I'm trying to be as objective as I can but I think he's been the best midfielder in this World Cup.

"I have nothing but respect for guys like Luka Modric, Marcelo Brozovic and Rodrigo De Paul and many others but I think he's been absolutely the best player in midfield in this World Cup."

The 26-year-old still has time on his hands and we believe his tenacity in midfield would be welcomed by Moyes at the London Stadium.