Journalist Wayne Veysey has shared some West Ham United transfer news as they may not be done despite the closure of this summer's window.

Who have West Ham signed this summer?

David Moyes and the Hammers hierarchy sealed some impressive deals over the latest transfer market, putting pen to paper on multi-million pounds moves for Edson Alvarez, James Ward-Prowse, Konstantinos Mavropanos and Ghana star Mohammed Kudus.

The quartet came in after they sold both star midfielder Declan Rice, who joined Arsenal for around £105 million, and striker Gianluca Scamacca to Atalanta.

So far, some have proven to be very shrewd additions, particularly Alvarez who put in a Man of the Match display against Luton Town on Friday night; subsequently attracting praise from members of the media.

However, it is arguably Kudus who is the most exciting of the lot, especially when factoring in his performances at both club and international level over the last 12 months.

“I’m delighted we’ve been able to bring Mohammed to West Ham United,” said the manager.

“He’s a terrific young talent, who has already shone at the very highest level for Ajax in the Champions League and made well over 150 senior appearances at the age of 23 – so it was no surprise to see so many top clubs chasing his signature this summer.

“The fact we’ve been able to attract a player of his undoubted quality to London Stadium shows the pull West Ham have now – the Board and Tim deserve huge credit for getting this one over the line.”

However, West Ham did ultimately fail to shore up some key areas of the squad; most notably in the striker area despite a late push for Paris-Saint Germain's Hugo Ekitike.

In some good news for the Irons, despite their summer business looking done before now, a report by journalist Veysey for Football Insider shares they could still go for a marksman.

Indeed, it is believed West Ham could now turn to signing a free-agent striker after "multiple potential summer window deals collapsed".

Despite extensive talks to bring in a centre-forward, they couldn't get one through the door, and could take to the free agent market for a solution.

Michail Antonio has started the season in fine form, but West Ham's extensive fixture schedule means they perhaps should consider bringing in another back-up alongside Danny Ings.

Who should West Ham sign?

We believe one good option could come in the form of ex-FC Porto star Moussa Marega, who recently became a free agent following his exit from Saudi side Al-Hilal.

The 32-year-old may well be an astute back-up to Antonio given his experience. Marega, during the best spell of his career, racked up 72 goals and 32 assists over 190 appearances for Porto (Transfermarkt).

Marega has actually been linked with a move to the London Stadium before, specifically back in 2019, when reports suggested that they were even close to signing him at one point.

The Malian could be a fairly solid alternative to the likes of Ings, with Moyes looking to contend in the Europa League whilst maintaining their excellent start to the new league season.