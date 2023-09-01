West Ham United could still sign AC Milan and former Liverpool striker Divock Origi before the 11pm cut off, as per talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook.

Will West Ham make a deadline day signing?

David Moyes's side, after selling star midfielder Declan Rice to Arsenal for around £105 million, have arguably put that cash to good use this summer window overall.

West Ham have sealed deals for Edson Alvarez, James Ward-Prowse, Konstantinos Mavropanos and, perhaps most notably, Ghana star Mohammed Kudus from Ajax.

Kudus joined in a deal worth £38 million and Moyes, speaking after his club signed the African, heaped praise on West Ham's late-window capture.

“I’m delighted we’ve been able to bring Mohammed to West Ham United,” said the manager.

“He’s a terrific young talent, who has already shone at the very highest level for Ajax in the Champions League and made well over 150 senior appearances at the age of 23 – so it was no surprise to see so many top clubs chasing his signature this summer.

“The fact we’ve been able to attract a player of his undoubted quality to London Stadium shows the pull West Ham have now – the Board and Tim deserve huge credit for getting this one over the line.”

However, despite other areas of the squad now being shored up ahead of a long campaign, the departure of Gianluca Scamacca perhaps suggests another striker is needed.

Michail Antonio has started the new season in fine form - rolling back the years to his arguable best season with the club over 2020/2021.

West Ham's hectic fixture schedule comes as a real danger, though, as serious injuries to key squad members like Antonio are always a possibility with the games rolling thick and fast.

The Irons have been linked with a late for Hugo Ekitike of PSG but face a stern battle for his signature. Another option could be Origi, as explained by talkSPORT's Crook to GiveMeSport.

The journalist says to "keep an eye" on Liverpool's former big-game player potentially making a switch to the London Stadium tonight.

“I've been told to keep an eye on Origi as well for West Ham," explained Crook.

"He turned down Burnley and I think they (West Ham) tried to sign him a year ago as well.”

How good is Divock Origi?

While the 28-year-old hasn't exactly set the world alight in Italy with Milan, Origi's past performances have earned the real admiration of Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

The forward dazzled in some very key games under Klopp, especially in the Champions League, and his experience on the biggest stages could be invaluable.

Liverpool's head coach has also praised Origi's speed and physical attributes.

“He’s a positive person. He is talented, he shoots left and right, he is really quick, in the air – he is a monster. He is an interesting package,” Klopp said.

“His skillset is a special thing – he can come in and play brilliantly. The biggest game in our history against Barcelona in 2019, he started and he was incredible.

"In specific moments, Divock is absolutely outstanding and everybody was really happy on Saturday. It’s a nice story.”