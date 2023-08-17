West Ham United's centre-back transfer plans are taking shape as journalists Toby Cudworth and Graeme Bailey share an Odilon Kossounou update out of east London.

Who will West Ham sign?

Manager David Moyes has watched two summer signings come through the door at Rush Green, namely midfield stars Edson Alvarez and James Ward-Prowse, who have joined West Ham in the last fornight.

Alvarez's £35 million move from Ajax came as their first arrival of the window, while Ward-Prowse finally sealed his transfer to the London Stadium following Southampton's drop to The Championship last term.

Ward-Prowse, speaking after West Ham confirmed his arrival, believes the move is perfect for him and embodies his own playing style.

"I’m buzzing to be here at West Ham United," said Ward-Prowse.

"It’s great to be here and I’m looking forward to getting going. From the outside looking in, this is a club that has been on the rise for a number of years now and coming off the success in the UEFA Europa Conference League last year, you can feel there is real momentum around this Club. It’s great to be a part of it and I can’t wait to play my role in the games to come.

“When I think about my game, it is based on hard work, graft, and giving 100 per cent. West Ham United has always been a club that has epitomised that."

Next on the agenda for West Ham and Moyes is the possible signing of a new centre-back, and reports have suggested that they're advancing on a deal for ex-Arsenal ace Konstantinos Mavropanos.

However, as we've seen from West Ham seen this window, like with their hijacked deal for winger Carlos Borges, there is no done deal until a player has signed on the dotted line.

Technical director Tim Steidten, according to Bailey and Cudworth for 90min, is working on a list of Harry Maguire alternatives following the Man United defender's collapsed move to the Hammers.

One of those alternatives who are "now in play" is Kossounou of Bayer Leverkusen, as Steidten is personally eyeing the Ivorian defender, Jonathan Tah, Edmond Tapsoba and, of course, Mavropanos as options.

The centre-back made 25 Bundesliga appearances under Xabi Alonso last term.

How good is Odilon Kossounou?

Kossounou ranked among Leverkusen's best for clearances made per 90 in the Bundesliga last season, with his imposing 6 foot 3 frame coming as another big draw.

West Ham need central defensive options and the African defender may very well fit the bill if a deal for Mavropanos ends up falling through.

Kossounou has been praised by former Leverkusen head coach Gerardo Seoane as well, who revered the player for being a "fast" and "very valuable" member of his side.

"Odilon naturally interprets the right-back position differently than Jeremie [Frimpong] due to his own qualities," Seoane said on his versatility in 2022.

"The switch from a CB position to that of a roving fullback is actually a fairly large one, but he can adapt quickly and did very well.

"Thanks to him we can play a three, four, or five man back-line, it's hard to get past him, but he's also fast and very valuable on set pieces."