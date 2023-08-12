West Ham United are set to display some real ambition before transfer deadline day as journalist Dean Jones shares what he's heard on their plans.

Who will West Ham sign?

Earlier this week, Mexico international midfielder Edson Alvarez put pen to paper on a move to the London Stadium from Ajax, ending West Ham's long wait for a first summer signing.

The 25-year-old could even feature against Bournemouth this afternoon as manager David Moyes gears up for an opening weekend clash on the south coast.

Alvarez, who will wear the number 19 shirt, could well be joined by the likes of Southampton star James Ward-Prowse and Man United defender Harry Maguire fairly shortly.

That has even been backed by Moyes himself, who also says that treble-winning Man City have made an offer for midfielder Lucas Paqueta, but it's nowhere near West Ham's valuation of the Brazil international.

"We've had an offer from Manchester City [for Paqueta] but at the moment it's not anywhere near meeting our valuation," Moyes said on Friday.

"James Ward-Prowse is having a medical just now. We've agreed a fee but it's not right I speak about him as he's not yet our player.

"We've had a bid accepted from Manchester United [for Maguire], but while he's not our player I'm not in a position to discuss him really."

Despite the long wait, it appears West Ham are at long last getting players through the door, coming after they sold both Declan Rice and Gianluca Scamacca.

Jones, speaking to GiveMeSport, says the Irons could be set for a "massive month" and could even make as many as five new signings before deadline day.

He also hints that Chelsea midfielder Trevoh Chalobah may be one of the names to come in and bolster Moyes' options.

"At a time when Chelsea are offloading players they don’t think are quite good enough, it feels like a good opportunity West Ham could take advantage of," said Jones.

"I think he could actually survive at Chelsea, just about, but I also think he has bigger aspirations than that, and I’ve heard he has been open to listening to new opportunities.

"We’re looking at a massive month ahead for the Hammers, they will sign five players and have to find a way to make this all add up so they have a much stronger squad.

"As part of that they are looking for perfect partnerships all over the pitch and if Chalobah was to come in I think he would complement someone like Kurt Zouma."

How good is Trevoh Chalobah?

Reports suggest that Chelsea and manager Mauricio Pochettino are willing to part ways with Chalobah this summer.

The 24-year-old featured fairly regularly for Chelsea last season, making a total of 25 league appearances whilst averaging a noteworthy 88.5% passing accuracy in the middle of the park.

Chalobah's top flight experience will be a big draw for manager Moyes, who could be looking to shore up his midfield even further if Paqueta does depart for City.

Indeed, the stage is set for what may well be a pivotal final few weeks of the window for West Ham.