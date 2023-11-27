West Ham United are in the market for additions in the mid-season window and could now move for a talented star after being impressed with his performances during a scouting mission.

Last weekend, West Ham United produced a late show at Turf Moor to overcome Burnley, with an own goal from Dara O'Shea and a last-minute strike from Tomas Soucek giving David Moyes' men three points in Lancashire. Despite looking down and out against Vincent Kompany's men, the Irons rallied and secured a victory to place them ninth in the Premier League standings, with 20 points taken from their 13 fixtures played so far in the English top flight.

Speaking in his post-match press conference, Scottish boss Moyes praised his players' resilience on the day to grind out a result at a difficult away venue, stating via the official club website: "It didn’t look like we were going to get one. We had about three or four corners and the ball was not going in, then we had a couple that were headed out and we shot wide or had it blocked, and I thought it looked like we weren’t going to get it."

He added: "But we’re resilient and we stick at it and the players don’t give in. They’ve got great commitment, all of them, so there was always a chance we were going to do that and thankfully we did it today."

Europa League duty now beckons for West Ham United, who will travel to Serbian outfit Backa Topola on Thursday, knowing that they stand on the brink of securing progression to the knockout rounds of the competition.

West Ham United's next five fixtures - all competitions Competition Opponent Venue Europa League Backa Topola (A) FK TSC Stadium Premier League Crystal Palace (H) London Stadium Premier League Tottenham Hotspur (A) Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Premier League Fulham (A) Craven Cottage Europa League SC Freiburg (H) London Stadium

Looking ahead to January, Moyes looks to have identified a new target who could help to address a key position at the London Stadium with the help of his scouting team.

West Ham United eye Zaidu Sanusi

According to TEAMtalk, Porto full-back Zaidu Sanusi has been scouted by West Ham United and has emerged as a target for the Irons as they look to add quality on the left-hand side of defence.

Technical director Tim Steidten is personally a huge fan of the player and the east Londoners have sent a delegation to watch the 26-year-old in his last two matches. Former England international Aaron Cresswell is believed to be in the firing line should a new left-back arrive in January, and could be let go mid-season as he continues to be out-of-favour under Moyes.

This term, Sanusi has made six appearances in all competitions for Portuguese giants Porto, registering one goal in the process (Sanusi statistics - Transfermarkt). Now in the sights of the Irons, Sanusi could help to offer some added athleticism and quality in the left-back berth; however, we will need to wait and see on that front.