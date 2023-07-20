West Ham United have been "hopeful of getting a deal done for £30 million" to sign Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher with talks already held, according to reports.

Who will West Ham sign?

The Hammers and manager David Moyes saw their star player of the last two seasons, England midfielder Declan Rice, leave West Ham for title contenders Arsenal recently.

Mikel Arteta's side put pen to paper on a club-record £105 million deal for Rice (including £5m in add-ons), which makes him the most expensive English player ever ahead of both Man City's Jack Grealish and Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham.

Such a loss of quality could be majorly detrimental to West Ham's chances of building upon their Europa Conference League triumph last season, if they don't source capable replacements.

West Ham, in response to losing Rice and after receiving their huge financial windfall, are being linked with a plethora of midfielders this summer.

Juventus ace Denis Zakaria, who has featured at World Cups for Switzerland, is among the names mentioned with West Ham also reportedly plotting an ambitious move for Bayern Munich star Leon Goretzka (footballtransfers).

Gallagher is another name being targeted by West Ham as they aim to shore up key areas across the middle of the park, with his future at Chelsea also looking quite uncertain.

The 23-year-old has previously professed his desire to stay at the club, saying he "loves" Chelsea and wants to work under "top manager" Mauricio Pochettino.

“I love Chelsea,” said Gallagher.

“It has been a tough season for me and the whole team so I think we will just be working hard to get us back to where we belong.

“(Pochettino) is a top manager, everyone at Chelsea is happy he’s here and we’re looking forward to working with him.”

However, reports suggest that he is on the chopping block regardless, with Football Insider claiming West Ham talks have been opened over a move.

Negotiations apparently started at the weekend and the Irons "have been hopeful of getting a deal done for £30m". However, Chelsea are more likely to demand around £40m for the former Crystal Palace star.

West Ham may also need to be wary of competition from Spurs, with the Lilywhited joining them in a race for Gallagher's signature this summer.

How good is Conor Gallagher?

Despite making 35 league appearances for Chelsea last season, around half of those came from the bench, and the quality in Pochettino's squad could make it difficult for him to battle his way in.

Indeed, a move could certainly be the best option for Gallagher.

The player thrived on loan at Palace two seasons ago, ranking as their best-performing player per 90 whilst chipping in with eight goals and three assists (WhoScored).

Gallagher has been praised for his quality by pundit Jermaine Jenas, who told Match of The Day (via The Sun) that he is a "game-changer".

“He reminds me a lot of Lampard," said Jenas.

"I think he is a game-changer aswell Conor Gallagher. He’s the type of player that you bring on and he has an impact on the game.

“He presses, gets himself in the box and creates chances.

“Also, he’s won a World Cup. He was part of the U17 World Cup-winning side so he understands tournament football and I’m pleased for Conor.”