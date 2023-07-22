Highlights West Ham United are reportedly in talks with AC Milan to sign forward Divock Origi, who left Liverpool on a free transfer last year.

The departure of former star Declan Rice to Arsenal has provided West Ham with a significant financial windfall that they can use to source potential replacements.

Origi has a proven track record in the Premier League, scoring 41 goals and assisting 18 others in 175 appearances for Liverpool, and he could be a solid rotational option for West Ham if they lose Michail Antonio or Danny Ings.

West Ham United are "talking" to AC Milan over the possibility of signing forward Divock Origi this summer, according to reports.

Who will West Ham sign?

The Irons and manager David Moyes are aiming to bolster their ranks after clinching a first ever European trophy last season. West Ham's triumph in the Europa Conference League final last season represents a significant milestone for the club, but that wasn't enough to keep former star Declan Rice.

The 24-year-old completed his British record switch to Arsenal last week, with Rice moving for £105 million and becoming the most expensive English player in history.

One silver lining for Moyes' side is the huge financial windfall off his sale, money that will be put to use in this summer transfer market as West Ham source potential replacements.

Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher, Switzerland international Denis Zakaria, Bayern Munich star Leon Goretzka and Man United's Scott McTominay are some of the midfielders tipped as targets recently.

Meanwhile, it is also believed that West Ham want to sign new forward options, with both Michail Antonio and Danny Ings linked to leaving the club.

Chelsea forward Armando Broja, who has found game time difficult to come by lately, is one player who could make the move to east London while Milan striker Origi is another.

According to reports out of Italy, the Belgian is attracting serious interest from West Ham, coming one year after he left Liverpool on a free transfer.

La Gazzetta dello Sport (via Sport Witness) claim the Irons are "talking" to Milan over signing Origi, but they're joined by Turkish Super Lig giants Galatasary in the race for him.

The Rossoneri are actively trying to find a new club for the 28-year-old, but his excessive wages are believed to be off-putting to both Galatasary and Moyes' side.

Origi, meanwhile, has little intention of leaving the San Siro despite being left out of their US pre-season tour by manager Stefano Pioli.

While there are a few obstacles for West Ham to overcome here, they're apparently still in discussions with the Serie A giants over a move for the attacker.

How good is Divock Origi?

Scoring 41 goals and assisting 18 others in 175 Liverpool appearances, Origi has also featured at international tournaments for Belgium and is arguably proven in the Premier League.

If Milan are eager to offload him, it may also suggest that Moyes and West Ham could land him for a fair enough price, so it's a move they should well consider.

He could come as a solid rotational option if either Antonio or Ings do end up departing, with Jurgen Klopp previously expressing his huge admiration for Origi.

Klopp has called the player a "monster" in past seasons and a "positive" person in general, perhaps indicating Origi would bring character to the dressing room too.

“He’s a positive person. He is talented, he shoots left and right, he is really quick, in the air – he is a monster. He is an interesting package,” Klopp said.

“His skillset is a special thing – he can come in and play brilliantly. The biggest game in our history against Barcelona in 2019, he started and he was incredible.

"In specific moments, Divock is absolutely outstanding and everybody was really happy on Saturday. It’s a nice story.”