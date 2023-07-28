West Ham United are hoping for a discount on Man United midfielder Scott McTominay as reliable club insider ExWHUemployee shares what he's heard.

Who will West Ham sign?

David Moyes' side, after selling former star Declan Rice for a record-breaking £105 million in total, are still yet to make serious headway in sourcing a viable replacement.

Rice's transfer to Arsenal makes him the most expensive English player of all time, ahead of both Man City's Jack Grealish and Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham, but it took some time to officially complete a deal due to document delays.

As a result, West Ham's transfer activity has been somewhat stalled, but with that sale now done and dusted, the Irons can shift their full focus to incomings and how best to spend their new financial windfall.

Exciting young forward Carlos Borges is joining from treble-winners City, but it's imperative that Moyes' side find a star successor for Rice in the centre of midfield.

Of the midfielders tipped to potentially step into the 24-year-old's shoes at West Ham, Juventus midfielder Denis Zakaria, Bayern Munich's Leon Goretzka, Man United's McTominay, Chelsea ace Conor Gallagher and James Ward-Prowse of Southampton have all been linked recently.

McTominay, who was once called one of the best midfielders in world football by Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone, is reliably believed to be a top target for West Ham.

Sharing an update on their pursuit of the 26-year-old, Irons insider ExWHUemployee says the club are hopeful of sealing a discount for McTominay.

“The valuation of Scott McTominay seems to be significantly different between the clubs,” said Ex to The West Ham Way.

“We have been told that whilst West Ham would not be prepared to offer near the current fee it is hoped that Manchester United may lower their expectations if they are able to complete a couple of purchases themselves.”

It's also believed that Moyes is personally a big fan of the player and has told West Ham to move for his fellow Scotsman behind-the-scenes.

How good is Scott McTominay?

The international midfielder made 26 league appearances under Erik ten Hag last campaign, getting on the scoresheet once (WhoScored).

While McTominay arguably boasts little in terms of standout stats from 2022/2023, he has been showered with praise by big names of the beautiful game in recent seasons.

Former Belgium boss Roberto Martinez, speaking after he scored the opener in a 3-1 win against Burnley in late 2021, called him an "all action" midfielder.

"He is all action," said Martinez on Amazon (via The Metro).

"He makes the front four better. It’s important when you have creative players that you have other players who are willing to work.

"He was always protecting his team-mates and then he was a threat in the final third. It was a beautiful, clinical strike. He was a constant influence. His performance was of the highest level."

Simeone, meanwhile, once hailed his partnership with ex-Red Devils star Paul Pogba.

"They [Manchester United] have an incredible midfield," explained Simeone.

"I am incredibly impressed with the work rate. Pogba and McTominay are two of the best midfielders in the world with a great balance."