West Ham United "may be one step closer" to sealing a first major summer signing as they eye a move for Man United defender Harry Maguire.

Who will West Ham sign?

It's been a window of nightmares for manager David Moyes and new technical director Tim Steidten, with reports even suggesting there is a rift between the pair as both men dither over transfer targets.

West Ham, as things stand, are still the only Premier League side not to have made a single summer signing - which will come as a big worry for supporters given the new season is soon upon us.

Moyes, speaking to Sky Sports at the end of last month, admitted that "several offers" have been made by West Ham and he is hoping that those moves advance sooner rather than later.

“Because of the shortness of the summer and being in Australia. it’s meant the time has been limited, but I’m sure we’ll get down to work and do what we have to do,” Moyes told Sky.

“The club have made several offers for players, we’re out on the market, we’re quite active, and hopefully some of them will come off in the future.”

The east Londoners recently walked away from a deal for Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse, despite the player's willingness to join, but they have in fact agreed personal terms with Ajax star Edson Alvarez.

Former West Ham star Declan Rice completed a club-record £105 million switch to Arsenal earlier this window and striker Gianluca Scamacca will follow him out the door after just one year at the London Stadium.

It is now up to Moyes, Steidten and the Hammers hierarchy to reinvest those funds into first-team signings. Club insider Claret & Hugh, sharing news on their links to Maguire, has a promising update.

Relaying what their "insiders" have told them, C&H claims the England international "may be one step closer" to joining West Ham this summer.

Moyes is apparently "desperate" to bring Maguire to the London Stadium, with United and the Irons exchanging medical information on Maguire's fitness history.

There is apparently "growing optimism" that an agreement can be struck for the centre-back, although his valuation is deemed "problematic" at this stage.

How good is Harry Maguire?

The 30-year-old came under fire for some of his performances under Erik ten Hag last campaign and made just 16 top-flight appearances.

Maguire's performances for England, though, could provide West Ham supporters with some optimism he could be a success for Moyes.

The former Hull City and Leicester star was a key player on England's run to the World Cup quarter-finals and has been a mainstay under Gareth Southgate for years.

"We're not in a world where we're cuddling. It's tough world professional football," Southgate told talkSPORT (via The Mail) when talking about Maguire's lack of game time.

"It doesn't baffle me as they have two top players in [Raphael] Varane and [Lisandro] Martinez there.

"He and John Stones has been a partnership that's been brilliant for us [England], but we've got young centre-backs coming up who are getting that experience and that will be the challenge going forward."