Broadcast giant ESPN have shed light on West Ham United and their transfer plans with a claim involving Real Valladolid full-back Ivan Fresneda.

Who will West Ham sign?

The Irons and manager David Moyes have been very busy this last week as we approach the latter phase of this summer window.

West Ham have been attempting to wrap up deals for both Ajax midfielder Mohammed Kudus and Stuttgart defender Konstantinos Mavropanos, all the while plotting a move for Rennes star Jeremy Doku.

The east Londoners most recently confirmed midfielders Edson Alvarez and James Ward-Prowse as official summer signings, and the latter player is delighted to have arrived at West Ham.

“I’m buzzing to be here at West Ham United. It’s great to be here and I’m looking forward to getting going,” said Ward-Prowse.

“From the outside looking in, this is a Club that has been on the rise for a number of years now and coming off the success in the UEFA Europa Conference League last year, you can feel there is real momentum around this Club. It’s great to be a part of it and I can’t wait to play my role in the games to come.

“When I think about my game, it is based on hard work, graft, and giving 100 per cent. West Ham United has always been a Club that has epitomises that."

Journalist Dean Jones has also said to GiveMeSport that West Ham could make as many as five major signings by deadline day on September 1, which comes as a very promising claim.

"We’re looking at a massive month ahead for the Hammers," claimed Jones.

They will sign five players and have to find a way to make this all add up so they have a much stronger squad."

It appears West Ham very much mean business as they attempt to back Moyes with key additions, though whether or not they get them is another matter.

The Hammers' transfer plans will be an interesting talk point over this final fortnight of the window and ESPN have now made an interesting claim on Fresneda of Valladolid.

The right-back, who is also being chased by both Chelsea and Barcelona, is said to have attracted West Ham this summer as well.

Indeed, the broadcast giant reported on Friday that Moyes' side have "have also considered a bid this summer" for Fresneda.

The highly-rated 18-year-old is deciding his future as a few top clubs chase his signature, though it is unclear whether West Ham will properly join the fray at this stage.

How good is Ivan Fresneda?

Fresneda, despite his tender age, featured regularly for Valladolid last term - amassing 22 La Liga appearances.

The exciting full-back is generating plenty of interest as a result and members of the media have recently praised his "beastly" crossing ability from out wide.

Pundits like Football Talent Scout Jacek Kulig have also called Fresneda "class", having watched him regularly for Valladolid over the last 12 months.

ESPN also state his valuation is a meagre £6.8m-£8.5m, making him more-than affordable from a West Ham perspective.