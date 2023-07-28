West Ham United striking a deal for Southampton star James Ward-Prowse is "very possible", with a bid made and talks ongoing for the midfielder.

Who will West Ham sign?

The east Londoners are yet to confirm a single summer signing and manager David Moyes will surely be growing frustrated at West Ham's lack of activity.

The English-record sale of former star midfielder Declan Rice to Arsenal did take some time, though, with there being a belief the signing of crucial documents was delayed.

Eventually, both West Ham and Mikel Arteta's side managed to get the deal over the line with the London Stadium side now set to benefit from a £105 million (including £5m in add-ons) financial windfall.

However, with the new season starting fairly soon, West Ham must get to work on both replacing Rice and using their new cash to shore up other key positions in the squad.

In terms of the midfielders who could come in, there have been many linked in recent weeks, including Juventus midfielder Denis Zakaria, Bayern Munich's Leon Goretzka, Man United's Scott McTominay, Chelsea ace Conor Gallagher and Ward-Prowse of Southampton.

The 28-year-old, who endured relegation to the Championship last season, stood out among their star players and it is believed West Ham are very keen on signing him.

According to a report by Football Insider, a deal to take Ward-Prowse to West Ham is now "very possible", as they continue talks to sign him.

The Englishman is keen on a return to the top flight, and while Southampton value him at around £45 million, the Hammers are believed to be in "pole position" for him.

It's added that West Ham have made an initial bid of around £35 million for Ward-Prowse, and while that appears to have not been accepted, talks have been ongoing to find middle ground.

Personal terms are also expected not to be an issue, so if the clubs can reach a compromise, Southampton's star could make the switch to London pretty quickly.

How good is James Ward-Prowse?

The midfielder was, by some distance, the Saints' star player over 2022/2023 - with Ward-Prowse averaging the highest match rating per 90 of any Southampton star (WhoScored).

He started every single top flight match for them last campaign, scoring nine goals and assisting four others to total an impressive 13 final third contributions (WhoScored).

Former Southampton manager Nathan Jones, before he was unceremoniously sacked mid-season, showered Ward-Prowse with praise as a "world class" player in his squad.

“He’s been outstanding since I came in, his attitude," said Jones.

“My first conversation with him was 10 minutes after he didn’t get picked for the England squad. Since that moment, he’s been absolutely world-class for me. The way he reacted and the performances you’re seeing now, it’s really motivated and driven.

“He’s vital, I like to get to know my captains and have a real relationship with them, a real personal relationship so they understand decisions we make."

Ward-Prowse is also known for his incredible abilities as a deal ball specialist, with the likes of Man City boss Pep Guardiola among those to have praised the player.